Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: India And Pakistan Battle For Place In Semifinals

IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: India And Pakistan Battle For Place In Semifinals

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score: For India, a win would solidify their position at the top of the table and virtually guarantee a spot in the final four.

By : Shivam Sharma  | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 11:24 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
india u19 vs pakistan u19 live cricket score ind vs pak icc under 19 world cup 2026 match latest updates Vaibhav suryavanshi IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: India And Pakistan Battle For Place In Semifinals
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup LIVE Score, Updates.
Source : X

Background

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 live score, updates: The stage is set at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo for the most anticipated match of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026. Defending champions India will lock horns with Pakistan in a Super Six Group 2 fixture that carries significant weight for semi-final qualification.

Both teams enter the contest with momentum, but the stakes are higher than ever.

For India, a win would solidify their position at the top of the table and virtually guarantee a spot in the final four. For Pakistan, this match represents a golden opportunity to settle scores after their recent Asia Cup encounters and stake their claim as the tournament favorites.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details (India)

Fans in India can catch every ball of this high-octane rivalry through the following platforms:

Live Streaming: The match will be available for digital streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV Telecast: The Star Sports Network will provide live coverage of the game across its various sports channels.

Players to Keep an Eye On

India: Captain Ayush Mhatre has been in stellar form, leading the batting charts, while Henil Patel has been the standout performer with the ball.

Pakistan: All-rounder Farhan Yousaf remains the x-factor for his side, supported by a potent pace attack that has troubled top-order batters throughout the group stages.

Squads

India U19 Squad for U19 T20 World Cup 2026: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh.

Pakistan U19 Squad for U19 T20 World Cup 2026: Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq.

11:24 AM (IST)  •  01 Feb 2026

IND vs PAK U19 Live Score: Clash for spot in semis!

Undia head into the contest unbeaten and all but assured of a place in the semi-finals, backed by an imposing net run rate of +3.337.

Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves in a do-or-die situation. To break into the final four, Pakistan must not only beat India but do so by a substantial margin to bridge the net run rate gap.

Load More
Tags :
IND Vs PAK Live Score Vaibhav Suryavanshi India Vs Pakistan Live Score India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 Live IND Vs PAK U19 World Cup Live Score
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget