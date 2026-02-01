IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: India And Pakistan Battle For Place In Semifinals

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 live score, updates: The stage is set at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo for the most anticipated match of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026. Defending champions India will lock horns with Pakistan in a Super Six Group 2 fixture that carries significant weight for semi-final qualification.

Both teams enter the contest with momentum, but the stakes are higher than ever.

For India, a win would solidify their position at the top of the table and virtually guarantee a spot in the final four. For Pakistan, this match represents a golden opportunity to settle scores after their recent Asia Cup encounters and stake their claim as the tournament favorites.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details (India)

Fans in India can catch every ball of this high-octane rivalry through the following platforms:

Live Streaming: The match will be available for digital streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV Telecast: The Star Sports Network will provide live coverage of the game across its various sports channels.

Players to Keep an Eye On

India: Captain Ayush Mhatre has been in stellar form, leading the batting charts, while Henil Patel has been the standout performer with the ball.

Pakistan: All-rounder Farhan Yousaf remains the x-factor for his side, supported by a potent pace attack that has troubled top-order batters throughout the group stages.

Squads

India U19 Squad for U19 T20 World Cup 2026: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh.

Pakistan U19 Squad for U19 T20 World Cup 2026: Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq.