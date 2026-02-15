Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia U19 Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Miss Board Exams Amid Cricket Commitments: Report

India U19 Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Miss Board Exams Amid Cricket Commitments: Report

India's U19 star World Cup-winning star Vaibhav Suryavanshi will reportedly be skipping his CBSE Class 10 board exams. Read on to find out why.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi will reportedly not sit for his CBSE Class 10 board examinations this year as his fast-growing cricket career takes priority.

The 14-year-old, who recently turned heads with a sensational showing at the Under-19 World Cup, has apparently opted out from the exams.

According to a report by NDTV, Suryavanshi's rigourous participating in cricket tournaments has has affected his board preparations, which he why it has been decided that he won't be appearing for the exams this year.

Board Exams Put on Hold

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hails from Tajpur in Bihar, is enrolled at Modesty School in his hometown. He was scheduled to appear for the CBSE examinations between February 17 and March 11.

His form had been submitted and the admit card issued, with his centre allotted at Poddar International School, as revealed by his school's director, Adarsh Kumar Pintu, in the said report.

However, after discussions between school authorities and his father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, the decision was made for him to defer the exams.

Ongoing cricket commitments have kept the youngster away from both home and classroom, limiting his preparation time.

A Breakout U19 World Cup Campaign

Suryavanshi’s absence from the classroom comes on the back of a dream run in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

He played a pivotal role in India lifting the trophy, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 439 runs in seven innings.

Averaging 62.71 and striking at an explosive 169.49, he registered one century and three half-centuries, including a stunning 175.

His power-hitting stood out the most. The young batter smashed 30 sixes in the tournament, which is the highest ever in U19 World Cup history, eclipsing South African batsman Dewald Brevis, who had hit 18 sixes in the 2022 edition of the competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Vaibhav Suryavanshi not taking his Class 10 board exams?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has opted out of his CBSE Class 10 board exams this year due to his demanding cricket career. His participation in tournaments has impacted his preparation time.

What was Vaibhav Suryavanshi's performance in the U19 World Cup?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a sensational U19 World Cup campaign, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 439 runs. He scored one century and three half-centuries, averaging 62.71.

Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi set any records in the U19 World Cup?

Yes, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 30 sixes in the U19 World Cup, which is the highest number of sixes ever hit in the history of the tournament.

When were Vaibhav Suryavanshi's board exams scheduled to take place?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was scheduled to appear for his CBSE board examinations between February 17 and March 11.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Board Exams India U19 U19 World Cup Vaibhav Suryavanshi
