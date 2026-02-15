India U19 Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Miss Board Exams Amid Cricket Commitments: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi will reportedly not sit for his CBSE Class 10 board examinations this year as his fast-growing cricket career takes priority.

The 14-year-old, who recently turned heads with a sensational showing at the Under-19 World Cup, has apparently opted out from the exams.

According to a report by NDTV, Suryavanshi's rigourous participating in cricket tournaments has has affected his board preparations, which he why it has been decided that he won't be appearing for the exams this year.

Board Exams Put on Hold

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hails from Tajpur in Bihar, is enrolled at Modesty School in his hometown. He was scheduled to appear for the CBSE examinations between February 17 and March 11.

His form had been submitted and the admit card issued, with his centre allotted at Poddar International School, as revealed by his school's director, Adarsh Kumar Pintu, in the said report.

However, after discussions between school authorities and his father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, the decision was made for him to defer the exams.

Ongoing cricket commitments have kept the youngster away from both home and classroom, limiting his preparation time.

A Breakout U19 World Cup Campaign

Suryavanshi’s absence from the classroom comes on the back of a dream run in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

He played a pivotal role in India lifting the trophy, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 439 runs in seven innings.

Averaging 62.71 and striking at an explosive 169.49, he registered one century and three half-centuries, including a stunning 175.

His power-hitting stood out the most. The young batter smashed 30 sixes in the tournament, which is the highest ever in U19 World Cup history, eclipsing South African batsman Dewald Brevis, who had hit 18 sixes in the 2022 edition of the competition.

