IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndia U19 Star Mohit Ulva Earns MS Dhoni Comparison From India Legend After IND vs PAK Heroics

India U19 Star Mohit Ulva Earns MS Dhoni Comparison From India Legend After IND vs PAK Heroics

Mohit Ulva delivered when India needed him most against Pakistan, and Sunil Gavaskar saw shades of a legendary former captain in the youngster's ice-cold finish.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohit Ulva secured U19 Asia Cup with last-ball boundary.
  • Sunil Gavaskar compared Ulva's calm finish to MS Dhoni.
  • Ulva's unbeaten 49 runs led India to extraordinary victory.

Mohit Ulva's nerve-racking finish to the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final has drawn a special comparison from Sunil Gavaskar. The legendary India veteran was impressed by the youngster's composure in the closing moments against Pakistan, seeing similarities with the calm approach of former India captain MS Dhoni. Ulva produced the decisive moment when India needed three runs from the last ball of their chase. Walking down the track, the No. 10 batsman sent the delivery over extra cover for a boundary, completing an extraordinary one-wicket victory.

Mohit Ulva Gets MS Dhoni Shouts From India Legend

Speaking on Sony Sports after the match, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"He showed coolness like MS Dhoni, Iceman, he just came out, hit a four, and saw. The non-striker was very happy. He took his helmet off, kept it down, and then raised his hands,"

Also Check || WATCH: Virat Kohli Forced To Run As Pitch Invader Chases Him During India vs NZ ODI

The former India captain also drew a parallel between Ulva's decisive stroke and Dhoni's six that sealed India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

"Had MS Dhoni been there, he would have done like that too. You have seen the way MS Dhoni raised his bat after hitting the six in the World Cup. It's memorable, and this is also memorable,"

Ulva Delivers Under Pressure After India's Collapse

India's chase of 338 had looked in serious trouble when they were down eight wickets with quite far away from the target.

That was when Manal Chauhan and Ulva combined to keep India's hopes alive.

The pair negotiated the tense closing phase, with Ulva taking responsibility for the final flourish.

No. 10 Batsman Produces A Knock To Remember

Ulva finished unbeaten on 49 from just 26 deliveries, striking five fours and three sixes.

His aggressive contribution proved crucial in turning a near-defeat into a memorable title-winning moment.

For Gavaskar, it was not just the boundary that mattered. The youngster's calm demeanour and celebration made the finish even more special, bringing back memories of one of Indian cricket's most iconic World Cup moments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What special comparison did Sunil Gavaskar make about Mohit Ulva?

Sunil Gavaskar compared Mohit Ulva's composure and match-winning finish in the U19 Asia Cup final to former India captain MS Dhoni's calm approach. He praised Ulva for his coolness under pressure, calling him an

How did Mohit Ulva secure India's victory in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final?

Mohit Ulva secured the victory by hitting a boundary over extra cover when India needed three runs from the last ball. This decisive stroke completed an extraordinary one-wicket win for his team.

What were Mohit Ulva's statistics in his match-winning performance?

Ulva finished unbeaten on 49 runs from just 26 deliveries. His aggressive knock included five fours and three sixes, proving crucial in India's title-winning moment.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Nov 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni Sunil Gavaskar U19 Asia Cup India VS Pakistan Mohit Ulva
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Most Auctioned Players In IPL History: Check Out The Top Names
Most Auctioned Players In IPL History: Check Out The Top Names
Cricket
'Shameful' Record In New Zealand! Team India Now Faces Its Biggest Test
'Shameful' Record In New Zealand! Team India Now Faces Its Biggest Test
Cricket
WATCH: Virat Kohli Forced To Run As Pitch Invader Chases Him During India vs NZ ODI
WATCH: Virat Kohli Forced To Run As Pitch Invader Chases Him During India vs NZ ODI
Cricket
13 Sixes, 135 Not Out Off 48! Rajat Patidar Scripts History With Explosive SMAT Knock
13 Sixes, 135 Not Out Off 48! Rajat Patidar Scripts History With Explosive SMAT Knock
Advertisement

Videos

Massive Fire: Fierce Blaze Engulfs Platinum Logistics Warehouse in Maharashtra’s Raigad
Congress Meeting: Harish Rawat Called to Kharge’s Residence Amid Resentment Reports
Big Question: Was Amitabh Bachchan Among the Targets of the Two Arrested Shooters?
UP Strategy: Congress Holds High-Level Meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge’s Residence
BJP Attack: Gaurav Bhatia Calls Hyderabad India Summit an “Anti-India” Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget