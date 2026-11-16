India U19 Star Mohit Ulva Earns MS Dhoni Comparison From India Legend After IND vs PAK Heroics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohit Ulva secured U19 Asia Cup with last-ball boundary.

Sunil Gavaskar compared Ulva's calm finish to MS Dhoni.

Ulva's unbeaten 49 runs led India to extraordinary victory.

Mohit Ulva's nerve-racking finish to the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final has drawn a special comparison from Sunil Gavaskar. The legendary India veteran was impressed by the youngster's composure in the closing moments against Pakistan, seeing similarities with the calm approach of former India captain MS Dhoni. Ulva produced the decisive moment when India needed three runs from the last ball of their chase. Walking down the track, the No. 10 batsman sent the delivery over extra cover for a boundary, completing an extraordinary one-wicket victory.

Mohit Ulva Gets MS Dhoni Shouts From India Legend

Speaking on Sony Sports after the match, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"He showed coolness like MS Dhoni, Iceman, he just came out, hit a four, and saw. The non-striker was very happy. He took his helmet off, kept it down, and then raised his hands,"

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The former India captain also drew a parallel between Ulva's decisive stroke and Dhoni's six that sealed India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

"Had MS Dhoni been there, he would have done like that too. You have seen the way MS Dhoni raised his bat after hitting the six in the World Cup. It's memorable, and this is also memorable,"

Ulva Delivers Under Pressure After India's Collapse

India's chase of 338 had looked in serious trouble when they were down eight wickets with quite far away from the target.

That was when Manal Chauhan and Ulva combined to keep India's hopes alive.

The pair negotiated the tense closing phase, with Ulva taking responsibility for the final flourish.

No. 10 Batsman Produces A Knock To Remember

Ulva finished unbeaten on 49 from just 26 deliveries, striking five fours and three sixes.

His aggressive contribution proved crucial in turning a near-defeat into a memorable title-winning moment.

For Gavaskar, it was not just the boundary that mattered. The youngster's calm demeanour and celebration made the finish even more special, bringing back memories of one of Indian cricket's most iconic World Cup moments.