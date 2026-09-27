WATCH: Frightening Scenes In Rajkot As Injured India U-19 Pacer Stretchered Off

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India U-19 pacer Pranav Ragavendra suffered a foot injury.

He was taken to hospital for scans during Australia match.

India made early breakthroughs before the injury incident.

India U-19 were dealt an injury scare on the opening day of their first unofficial Test against Australia U-19 in Rajkot on Sunday, September 27, after pacer Pranav Ragavendra was forced off the field.

Ragavendra, who had started the match as part of India's bowling attack, appeared to sustain an injury to his foot while fielding at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. The 18-year-old was seen limping before being taken off the field and later stretchered towards the dugout.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for scans, with further updates on his condition awaited.

Pranav Ragavendra Taken For Scans

The incident came after India U-19 made an impressive start with the ball against Australia U-19.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat, but India quickly made inroads. Hayden Barbulovic was dismissed for a duck by Mohit Ulva before Ishan Om removed Neel Patel for 11. Australia captain Matthew Lough then fell cheaply to Ulva, leaving the visitors in early trouble.

WATCH POST

Pranav Ragavendra being stretchered off to the dugout following an injury. He is being monitored by the doctors. @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/aewqQ6nAyG — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) September 27, 2026

Zed Hollick and Blake Cattle helped Australia recover as the visitors moved past the 160-run mark on the opening day.

Ragavendra had opened the bowling for India before the injury forced him out of the action. He was monitored by the team doctors before being taken to hospital for further assessment.

India will await the scan results as they continue their two-match unofficial Test series against Australia U-19.

WATCH POST

Pranav Ragavendra being taken to the hospital for scans. @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/9eHLVHfHQo — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) September 27, 2026

Who Is Pranav Ragavendra?

Ragavendra is an 18-year-old bowling all-rounder who has emerged as one of India's promising pace prospects at youth level.

He reportedly clocked 147.3 kmph at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, making him the fastest recorded India U-19 bowler according to the information provided.

His sporting journey began with sprinting before he switched to cricket following medical advice to his parents to enrol him in a team sport.

Ragavendra has also trained at the MRF Pace Foundation under former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath. He reportedly reached speeds of 139 kmph at the age of 16.

At the domestic level, he has represented Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans before earning his India U-19 call-up.

India U-19 had already completed a 3-0 sweep of the Youth ODI series against Australia. The two-match Youth Test series is now underway, with the hosts aiming to continue their strong run against the visitors.