India earned US$15,000 for winning the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup. This amount remained unchanged from the previous year's prize for the winner.
India’s U19 Asia Cup Prize Money Revealed! Here's How Much The Champions Earned After Beating Pakistan
India reclaimed the Under-19 Asia Cup crown after a last-ball thriller against Pakistan. But how much did the champions take home, and what did the runners-up receive?
- India secured ninth U19 Asia Cup title in 2026.
- Received $15,000 prize; runner-up Pakistan got $7,500.
- Dramatic final saw India chase 337 with last ball.
U19 Asia Cup India Prize Money: India’s dramatic triumph over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final brought more than just silverware. The young Indian side also walked away with a cash reward after securing the continental crown in a contest that went down to the final delivery. The result marked India's ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title and ended a five-year wait for another triumph. India remain the most successful side in the competition's history. Bangladesh have won twice, while Pakistan and Afghanistan have each claimed one title.
How Much Prize Money Did India & Pakistan Receive?
India earned US$15,000 (just over Rs 14 lakhs) for winning the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup, while Pakistan took home US$7,500 (just over Rs 7 lakhs) after finishing second.
The figures remain unchanged from the previous year, when Pakistan received the same winning prize after defeating India in the 2025 final.
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Despite the difference in the final result this time, both teams received prize money for their campaigns, with India claiming the larger share after lifting the trophy.
India End Five-Year Wait For U19 Asia Cup Glory
The final itself was a remarkable contest. Pakistan posted a formidable 337, leaving India with a challenging target.
The chase went down to the wire, with the Indian team needing 25 runs from the final two overs and having only one wicket remaining.
Mohit Ulva eventually emerged as India's hero, striking a boundary off the last ball to seal a stunning one-wicket victory.
The victory also offered India a measure of redemption after Pakistan defeated them by 191 runs in last year's final.
India legend Virender Sehwag's son, Aryavir Sehwag was crowned player of the tournament. He scored 361 runs in five innings, and even marked his half-century in the final against Pakistan with an iconic Virat Kohli celebration.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much prize money did India receive for winning the U19 Asia Cup 2026?
What was Pakistan's prize money for being the runner-up in the 2026 U19 Asia Cup?
Pakistan received US$7,500 after finishing second in the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup. This prize money amount was consistent with the previous year.
How many U19 Asia Cup titles has India won?
India secured their ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title in 2026, ending a five-year wait. They remain the most successful team in the competition's history.
Who was named Player of the Tournament in the 2026 U19 Asia Cup?
Aryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, was crowned Player of the Tournament. He scored 361 runs and marked a half-century in the final with an iconic celebration.