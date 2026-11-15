Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured ninth U19 Asia Cup title in 2026.

Received $15,000 prize; runner-up Pakistan got $7,500.

Dramatic final saw India chase 337 with last ball.

U19 Asia Cup India Prize Money: India’s dramatic triumph over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final brought more than just silverware. The young Indian side also walked away with a cash reward after securing the continental crown in a contest that went down to the final delivery. The result marked India's ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title and ended a five-year wait for another triumph. India remain the most successful side in the competition's history. Bangladesh have won twice, while Pakistan and Afghanistan have each claimed one title.

How Much Prize Money Did India & Pakistan Receive?

India earned US$15,000 (just over Rs 14 lakhs) for winning the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup, while Pakistan took home US$7,500 (just over Rs 7 lakhs) after finishing second.

The figures remain unchanged from the previous year, when Pakistan received the same winning prize after defeating India in the 2025 final.

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Despite the difference in the final result this time, both teams received prize money for their campaigns, with India claiming the larger share after lifting the trophy.

India End Five-Year Wait For U19 Asia Cup Glory

The final itself was a remarkable contest. Pakistan posted a formidable 337, leaving India with a challenging target.

The chase went down to the wire, with the Indian team needing 25 runs from the final two overs and having only one wicket remaining.

Mohit Ulva eventually emerged as India's hero, striking a boundary off the last ball to seal a stunning one-wicket victory.

The victory also offered India a measure of redemption after Pakistan defeated them by 191 runs in last year's final.

India legend Virender Sehwag's son, Aryavir Sehwag was crowned player of the tournament. He scored 361 runs in five innings, and even marked his half-century in the final against Pakistan with an iconic Virat Kohli celebration.