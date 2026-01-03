India Tour To Bangladesh Suspended: What We Know So Far

In a major development that highlights growing impact of geopolitics on international sport, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly put India's upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh on hold, Indian Express reported.

This decision comes just hours after BCCI took the unprecedented step of directing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 roster.

While BCB has expressed hope that the series - originally deferred from 2025 - can still go ahead, BCCI's current stance remains firm. For now, the scheduled arrival of the Indian team in Dhaka on August 28, 2026, looks increasingly unlikely.

A top BCCI official emphasized that the board cannot proceed without explicit clearance from the Indian government.

Given the current political instability and civil unrest in Bangladesh - which saw the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and reports of violence against religious minorities - the safety of the Indian players remains the paramount concern.

“We didn’t travel to Bangladesh last year too, BCB had issued their international calendar, but it looks doubtful, as we need Indian government approval to play in any other country. As far as the T20I World Cup is concerned, Bangladesh will play as per the scheduled games in India,” a top BCCI official told Indian Express.

A Tour in Jeopardy

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had only recently unveiled its ambitious home international calendar for 2026, which included a high-profile series against India consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is scheduled for September 2026. However, BCCI has now clarified that the tour is non-committal and "highly uncertain."

The "Mustafizur Row" Connection

The suspension of the tour appears to be a direct extension of the controversy surrounding Mustafizur Rahman.

KKR's acquisition of the pacer for Rs 9.20 crore led to massive public backlash and calls for a boycott, eventually forcing BCCI to intervene as the league's regulator. By asking the franchise to part ways with the player and subsequently stalling the bilateral series, BCCI has signaled a significant shift in its cricketing ties with the neighboring nation.

A Potential "Neutral Venue" Future?

Experts are already drawing parallels between the current situation and India’s long-standing cricketing freeze with Pakistan. There are growing concerns that India and Bangladesh may soon only face each other in multi-nation tournaments like Asia Cup or ICC World Cup, potentially at neutral venues.