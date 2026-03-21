India Tour Of Ireland 2026: BCCI Announces Two-Match T20I Series In Belfast

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India Tour Of Ireland 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed that the national men’s team will travel to Ireland for a brief T20 International series this June. The two-match assignment is scheduled for 26 June and 28 June, serving as a build-up to India’s comprehensive white-ball tour of England. In a significant shift from previous tours, both fixtures will be hosted in Belfast, marking the first time the Indian senior team has played in the city since 2007.

Return to Belfast After 19 Years

While India has been a frequent visitor to Ireland over the last decade, touring in 2018, 2022, and 2023, those matches were primarily held at Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin. This upcoming series represents a historic return to the northern capital.

"Team India (Senior Men) will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June 2026. This tour will mark India's return to Belfast for the first time since 2007," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated on Saturday. The announcement follows confirmation from Cricket Ireland’s director of high performance, Graham West, who noted that the series is a cornerstone of their summer schedule.

New Era for Ireland Cricket

The series against the reigning world champions will coincide with a period of transition for the Irish side. Following Paul Stirling’s decision to step down as the T20I captain, Ireland is looking to integrate a new leadership structure. According to Graham West, the India fixtures provide an immediate opportunity for a new captain to implement their "style and methodology" as the team begins its long-term preparations for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

Packed Summer Schedule for Team India

The Ireland tour is part of an incredibly dense international window for the Indian squad. The team will first host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series, concluding on 20 June. Following the two-game stopover in Belfast, the squad will proceed directly to England for a multi-format series consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs, running from 1 July to 19 July.

With the 2026 IPL season concluding in late May and the Afghanistan series following immediately after, the BCCI is expected to manage the workload of senior players during the Belfast trip. However, given the high commercial value and fan interest, a competitive squad is anticipated for the matches on 26 and 28 June.