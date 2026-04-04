India Tour Of Bangladesh: Big Update On Schedule, Venues

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India Tour Of Bangladesh 2026: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has, as per a report by news agency ANI, taken a fresh step towards strengthening its relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), signalling renewed intent to enhance bilateral cricketing ties. The move comes amid preparations for upcoming international assignments involving both nations. BCCI has already announced the Men in Blue's home schedule for the 2026-27 season, and while a tour of England is set for the Summer, there is no official confirmation of a Bangladesh tour just yet.

BCB Initiates Contact with BCCI: Report

As per ANI, Nazmul Abedin Fahim, Director of Cricket Operations at the BCB, confirmed that the board recently reached out to its Indian counterpart.

"We maintain regular communication with various countries' cricket boards. As part of that regular communication, we recently reached out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India via a letter, through an email, to communicate with them",

"In the letter, we mentioned that the Indian national cricket team is scheduled to come to Bangladesh in September to play a series, and after that, our women's team is supposed to go to India. We also included in the letter a request to explore any other possibilities for reciprocal cricket collaborations," he added.

India vs Bangladesh Schedule 2026

According to reports, India could play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is in Bangladesh around September this year. Here's a look at what the schedule could look like:

IND vs BAN 1st ODI - September 1, 2026 (Mirpur)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI - September 3, 2026 (Mirpur)

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI - September 6, 2026 (Chattogram)

IND vs BAN 1st T20I - September 9, 2026 (Chattogram)

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I - September 12, 2026 (Mirpur)

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I - September 13, 2026 (Mirpur)

Readers should note that this schedule is not officially confirmed just yet.

BCB-BCCI Strained Relations

Relations between the BCB and BCCI had recently come under strain due to off-field developments. Reports of attacks on Hindu individuals in Bangladesh sparked outrage in India, which had wider repercussions in the cricketing landscape.

This tension appeared to have contributed to Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman being removed from Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 squad.

The situation escalated further when the BCB declined to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, requesting a venue change to Sri Lanka. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the proposal, leading to Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland in the tournament.