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English NewsSportsCricketPostponed India Tour Of Bangladesh Back On? BCB Puts TV Rights Up For Sale For 6-Match Tour

Postponed India Tour Of Bangladesh Back On? BCB Puts TV Rights Up For Sale For 6-Match Tour

India Tour Of Bangladesh: BCB's new media rights tender puts India’s postponed white-ball tour back on the radar. With a vacant BCCI window and Tamim Iqbal leading the board, the six-match bilateral series is nearing reality.

Written By : ABP Live Sports, ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh Cricket Board tendered media rights, confirming India's white-ball tour.
  • Postponed tour now prioritized under BCB's new administration, restoring ties.
  • BCCI rejected Sri Lanka's proposal, clearing India's scheduling window.
  • Final government clearance awaited; high-level operational discussions continue.

India Tour Of Bangladesh: The uncertainty surrounding India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh has finally cleared. In a major operational move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially floated a tender inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) for its television and digital media rights. Most notably, the tender document explicitly features India’s upcoming tour, bringing the high-stakes bilateral series back into focus.

Media Push Highlights India Series as Top Priority

The newly issued media rights tender outlines Bangladesh's international home cycle, inviting top global broadcasters and digital platforms to submit financial bids. The BCB has prioritized four major bilateral series, positioning the Indian team's tour right at the top of the broadcasting portfolio. The schedule features a six-match white-ball assignment comprising three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Other series packaged into the tender include the West Indies tour of Bangladesh, the England tour of Bangladesh, and a multi-match ODI series against Pakistan. Interested broadcasters can collect the official bidding documents starting July 2, with the final deadline for commercial submissions locked in for July 22.

Rebuilding Cricketing Ties Under New Administration

Initially scheduled to take place earlier, the tour faced massive roadblocks and was indefinitely postponed due to administrative shake-ups and diplomatic sensitivities in the region. However, the operational landscape inside Dhaka has completely evolved. 

Following a period of structural overhaul, the BCB has transitioned under a new administration with former national skipper Tamim Iqbal taking charge as the board's president. One of Tamim's primary directives upon taking office was to actively mend and restore robust cricketing relations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). By commercially packaging the India tour, the BCB’s financial strategy aligns directly with its administrative goals of reviving high-value bilateral cricket.

Sights Set on a Vacant Calendar Window

The series is heavily favored to go through as the BCCI recently declined a proposal from Sri Lanka Cricket to accommodate additional matches in August. This development leaves a clear, vacant window in India’s upcoming international calendar that can comfortably absorb the rescheduled fixtures.

While the BCCI maintains its standard protocol that any final clearance depends strictly on travel advisories from the Government of India, the BCB’s aggressive market approach indicates that high-level operational talks are well underway behind the scenes. If given the green light, this will mark a massive revenue boost for the region and a highly anticipated face-off for cricket fans.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)?

Former national skipper Tamim Iqbal has taken charge as the new BCB president. His primary directive is to restore robust cricketing relations with the BCCI.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Bangladesh BCB Indian Cricket Team India Tour Of Bangladesh 2026
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