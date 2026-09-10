IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndia's Tour Against This Team Sparks Huge Buzz, 50,000+ Tickets Sold

India's Tour Against This Team Sparks Huge Buzz, 50,000+ Tickets Sold

New Zealand Cricket Head of Marketing Tim Ellis highlighted the strong response from fans, saying the decision to open the upper tier reflects the enormous excitement surrounding India’s visit.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 08:30 AM (IST)

There is growing excitement among fans ahead of Team India’s tour of New Zealand in October. New Zealand Cricket has revealed that more than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the multi-format series, which will see India return to the country after a gap of six years. The tour will feature five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches.

According to a press release from New Zealand Cricket, general ticket sales opened on Monday and several matches are expected to be sold out. The second T20I in Christchurch has already seen particularly strong demand, with around 75 percent of the tickets sold.

The demand has also prompted Eden Park to open its upper tier for the first time since India’s previous tour of New Zealand in 2019. The additional seating will be available for the fourth T20I between the two sides on October 30.

New Zealand Cricket Head of Marketing Tim Ellis highlighted the strong response from fans, saying the decision to open the upper tier reflects the enormous excitement surrounding India’s visit.

The tour could also provide a major financial boost to New Zealand Cricket. The board reportedly suffered losses of more than $7 million during the last financial year. Against this backdrop, the extended 37-day visit by the Indian team is expected to be particularly valuable.

India and New Zealand will face each other across all three formats during the tour, with two Tests, five ODIs and five T20Is scheduled. With ticket sales already crossing the 50,000 mark, the initial response has offered New Zealand Cricket an encouraging start.

“Ticket sales opened to the public on Monday after a two-week pre-sale window for Cricket Nation members, Sky customers, and ANZ customers, with several matches on track to sell out, including the second T20I against India in Christchurch which sits at 75% sold out," said an official press release.

“Being able to open up the top level of Eden Park for the first time in years is really exciting and speaks to the swell of excitement building around the tour. Matches at Hagley Oval have always been well attended but to have one of them over three quarters sold already is quite remarkable," NZC's Head of Marketing Tim Ellis was quoted as saying in the release.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 10 Sep 2026 08:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Cricket News IND Vs NZ Tickets
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli To Make A Cameo In Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Makes Big Revelation
Virat Kohli To Make A Cameo In Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Makes Big Revelation
Cricket
South Africa Star Smashes 150 On ODI Debut, Equals World Record Ahead Of 2027 World Cup
South Africa Star Smashes 150 On ODI Debut, Equals World Record Ahead Of 2027 World Cup
Cricket
Supreme Court Questions BCCI's Exclusion From Sports Governance Act
Supreme Court Questions BCCI's Exclusion From Sports Governance Act
Cricket
WATCH: 'Biggest Fraud' Babar Azam Clean Bowled For 7 As Pakistan Collapse Again
WATCH: 'Biggest Fraud' Babar Azam Clean Bowled For 7 As Pakistan Collapse Again
Advertisement

Videos

GARBA ROW: VHP Demand to Restrict Muslim Entry Sparks Political Controversy
UJJAIN: Administration Puts Khade Hanuman Idol Shifting on Hold After Opposition
SATYA NIKETAN: Seven Deaths After Building Collapse, MCD Begins Demolition of Adjacent Unsafe Structure
DWARKA: MCD Demolishes Allegedly Illegal Sixth Floor of Building
BJP CAMPAIGN: ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to Run From September 17 to October 17
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget