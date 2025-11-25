India’s Test Cricket Revival: Top 3 Youngsters Who Can Revitalize The Team

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian Test team’s batting woes continue to make headlines, with the team struggling even on home soil.

From a humbling 3-0 defeat against New Zealand to failing to chase a modest target of 124 runs against South Africa, the concerns around India’s batting strength are growing.

The pressing question remains: who can inject fresh strength into India's middle order and provide the stability needed for Test cricket?

Looking closely at domestic cricket, several promising young players are making their mark with consistent performances.

These players have not only displayed technical mastery but also a commendable ability to handle both spin and fast bowling. Given the opportunity, these emerging talents could be the game-changers India needs.

Top 3 Youngsters Who Might Uplift The Indian Test Team

3) Yash Dhull

After captaining India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup, Yash Dhull has continued his upward trajectory in domestic cricket.

The 21-year-old has amassed 2,777 runs in 38 first-class matches, boasting an impressive average of 47.

With nine centuries and ten half-centuries to his name, Yash has proven his patience and technical proficiency, qualities that could make him a key asset for India in the slow, challenging conditions of Test cricket.

2) Yash Rathore

Yash Rathore has earned a reputation as one of the most dependable batsmen in domestic cricket.

Playing a pivotal role in Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy victory last season, the 25-year-old has accumulated 2,449 runs in just 27 first-class matches, with a stellar average of over 61.

Rathore’s consistency and ability to bat long innings in the middle order make him a strong candidate for the national team.

1) Rinku Singh

Known for his explosive T20 finishes, Rinku Singh is also making waves in first-class cricket.

The 25-year-old has scored 3,677 runs in 52 matches at an average of over 59, including nine centuries and 22 half-centuries. His solid technique and composed approach to batting make him a serious contender for a place in India’s Test lineup.

These young talents are steadily building a case for themselves in domestic cricket, and with India’s batting under scrutiny, the selectors may soon turn to them to add new strength to the team’s top order.