India’s Unfortunate T20I 'Duck Kings': Top 5 Batsmen With Most Ducks

India Batsmen With Most T20I Ducks: After Abhishek Sharma recorded three consecutive ducks and Ishan Kishan registered a run-less outing against South Africa at the T20 World Cup, discussions around failures at the top of India’s batting order have intensified. Even the finest batsmen in cricket are not immune to failure, and in the fast-paced T20 format, early dismissals are common. Team India’s explosive players, despite their heroics, sometimes return to the pavilion without scoring.

Surprisingly, some of the country’s most celebrated batsmen also appear on the list of the highest ducks in ICC T20 International cricket.

Indian Cricketers With Most T20I Ducks

5) Suryakumar Yadav

India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has been dismissed six times in 108 matches from 2021 to 2026, yet he boasts 3,192 runs and has led India to multiple victories.

4) Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, who recently faced challenges during the T20 World Cup, has six ducks in 41 matches between 2024 and 2026.

His strike rate over 190 shows his fearless, attacking style.

3) Virat Kohli

Former captain Virat Kohli also shares this dubious honor, with seven ducks in 125 matches between 2010 and 2024.

Still, his remarkable 4,188 runs and average near 49 demonstrate why he remains one of the finest T20 batsmen in history.

2) Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson ranks second, also having recorded seven ducks, but in 58 matches from 2015 to 2026.

With 1,100 runs and a strike rate around 149, his aggressive approach sometimes backfires.

1) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, India’s seasoned opener, leads this list. Across 159 T20 matches from 2007 to 2024, he has been dismissed for a duck 12 times.

Despite these early exits, Rohit has amassed 4,231 runs with a strike rate exceeding 140. In a format like T20, aggressive batting poses a greater risk of early dismissal, and his stats reflect that, proving that even legends face setbacks.

This list shows that top-tier talent is vulnerable in T20 cricket, highlighting the fine line between aggressive play and early dismissal. Ducks are part of the game, even for the stars.