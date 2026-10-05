'No Point In Going Back': India T20 World Cup Winner's Blunt Take On Shami's Comeback Chances

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Shami's international comeback hopes face a significant setback.

Dinesh Karthik believes India has moved past the veteran pacer.

India's pace options have grown, reducing immediate need for Shami.

Mohammed Shami’s international comeback hopes have received another setback, with former India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik suggesting that the team has already moved in a different direction. Shami has not featured for India since 2025, with injuries, fitness concerns and selection decisions keeping the experienced fast bowler away from the national setup. Although he has continued to produce strong performances in domestic cricket, a return to the international stage appears increasingly difficult.

Karthik Rules Out Shami Return

Dinesh Karthik, now a prominent cricket pundit, believes India have enough alternatives in their pace department and sees little reason to revisit the decision to move forward without Shami.

Discussing the veteran seamer in a video with Cricbuzz, Karthik pointed towards the emergence of other options within India’s bowling group.

"No, I feel there are other pacers, India moved beyond him. There is no point in going back. So I wouldn't be looking at Shami. Even though he has bowled very well,"

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The comments come despite Shami remaining a proven performer whenever fit and available.

His experience and previous contributions have made him an important figure in Indian cricket, but Karthik’s assessment suggests that current selection priorities lie elsewhere.

India’s Pace Options Continue To Grow

India’s fast-bowling pool now features several established names alongside younger players being gradually introduced to international cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and even Prasidh Krishna remain among the more established options.

New names like Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj have also been given opportunities.

That growing pool could make Shami’s path back even more challenging, particularly if the team wants to build continuity with its newer pace options.

For a bowler with Shami’s international record, his continued absence remains notable.

However, Karthik’s assessment indicates that performances outside the national setup may not be enough on their own to force a recall.