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HomeSportsCricketIndia T20 World Cup Blow! Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out, Uncapped Prema Rawat Steps In

India T20 World Cup Blow! Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out, Uncapped Prema Rawat Steps In

Women's T20 World Cup: Shreyanka Patil sustained the injury during India's 95-run victory over the Netherlands in the final over of the Powerplay

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyanka Patil ruled out Women's T20 World Cup from ankle injury.
  • Prema Rawat named replacement; Patil injured against Netherlands.
  • Prema Rawat receives maiden India call-up, played WPL.

Leeds: In a major blow to India, off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury, with uncapped legspinner Prema Rawat named as her replacement.

The 23-year-old Patil sustained the injury during India's 95-run victory over the Netherlands here on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the final over of the Powerplay when Patil twisted her ankle while attempting to stop the ball.

She was seen clutching her right leg immediately with the team physio rushing onto the field. Unable to put any weight on the injured ankle, Patil was stretchered off after bowling just one delivery.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Prema Rawat as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil in the India squad," an ICC media release stated.

The 24-year-old Rawat earns her maiden call-up to the senior national team. She has featured in two seasons of the Women's Premier League, playing six matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rawat was part of the India A squad scheduled to tour England for a six-match white-ball series beginning with the first T20 in Northampton on Saturday.

She had also impressed at the Rising Stars Women's Asia Cup, claiming eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.27 as India A won the title.

The setback continues Patil's unfortunate run with injuries in recent years.

A broken finger in July 2024 ruled her out of that year's T20 World Cup. She subsequently battled shin splints in both legs before suffering a stress reaction in her wrist, making the latest injury another frustrating blow in an injury-plagued phase of her career.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Shreyanka Patil ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup?

Shreyanka Patil was ruled out due to an ankle injury. She twisted her ankle while attempting to stop the ball during India's match against the Netherlands.

Who has replaced Shreyanka Patil in the Indian squad?

Uncapped legspinner Prema Rawat has been named as Shreyanka Patil's replacement. This marks the 24-year-old's maiden call-up to the senior national team.

What is Prema Rawat's cricketing background?

Prema Rawat has played six matches across two Women's Premier League seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. She also took eight wickets at the Rising Stars Women's Asia Cup.

Published at : 19 Jun 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Women's T20 World Cup WPL Women’s T20 World Cup Shreyanka Patil Prema Rawat
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