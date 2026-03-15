WATCH: India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s Baby Shower Video Goes Viral

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Suryakumar Yadav Baby Shower: India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to enter a new phase in his personal life as he prepares to become a father. The cricketer and his wife Devisha Shetty recently held a baby shower, and a video from the celebration has been widely circulated across social media platforms. Speculation about the couple expecting their first child had surfaced during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. However, the viral video from the ceremony has now effectively confirmed the news, drawing warm wishes from fans and followers.

Baby Shower Video Gains Attention Online

Baby shower of Suryakumar Yadav and Devika 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/rYudGduOPE March 14, 2026

In the video that has been making rounds online, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen walking into the venue with Devisha Shetty as the couple arrive for the baby shower celebration.

The event has quickly attracted attention among cricket fans, with many congratulating the couple on the upcoming addition to their family.

Suryakumar and Devisha have been married for nearly a decade. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2016, during a time when the Mumbai-born cricketer was still making a name for himself in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His international debut came several years later, marking a major turning point in his cricketing career.

Visit To Siddhivinayak Temple After World Cup Triumph

Just a day before the baby shower celebration, Suryakumar, who captained India to their third T20 World Cup title, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. He was accompanied by India head coach Gautam Gambhir during the visit.

The duo carried the T20 World Cup trophy and sought blessings at the temple following India’s successful campaign in the tournament.

Under Suryakumar’s leadership, India lifted the T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating New Zealand in the final. The victory marked a historic moment for Indian cricket as the team claimed the title on home soil.

The victory also ensured that India achieved another milestone by becoming the first country to secure back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

Suryakumar’s leadership played a key role in guiding the team through the tournament, further strengthening his reputation as a leading figure in India’s white-ball cricket setup.