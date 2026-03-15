Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s Baby Shower Video Goes Viral

WATCH: India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s Baby Shower Video Goes Viral

Suryakumar Yadav’s baby shower event video with wife Devisha Shetty goes viral on social media as India's T20 captain prepares to welcome his first child.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Suryakumar Yadav Baby Shower: India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to enter a new phase in his personal life as he prepares to become a father. The cricketer and his wife Devisha Shetty recently held a baby shower, and a video from the celebration has been widely circulated across social media platforms. Speculation about the couple expecting their first child had surfaced during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. However, the viral video from the ceremony has now effectively confirmed the news, drawing warm wishes from fans and followers.

Baby Shower Video Gains Attention Online

In the video that has been making rounds online, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen walking into the venue with Devisha Shetty as the couple arrive for the baby shower celebration.

The event has quickly attracted attention among cricket fans, with many congratulating the couple on the upcoming addition to their family.

Suryakumar and Devisha have been married for nearly a decade. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2016, during a time when the Mumbai-born cricketer was still making a name for himself in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His international debut came several years later, marking a major turning point in his cricketing career.

Visit To Siddhivinayak Temple After World Cup Triumph

Just a day before the baby shower celebration, Suryakumar, who captained India to their third T20 World Cup title, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. He was accompanied by India head coach Gautam Gambhir during the visit.

The duo carried the T20 World Cup trophy and sought blessings at the temple following India’s successful campaign in the tournament.

Under Suryakumar’s leadership, India lifted the T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating New Zealand in the final. The victory marked a historic moment for Indian cricket as the team claimed the title on home soil.

The victory also ensured that India achieved another milestone by becoming the first country to secure back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

Suryakumar’s leadership played a key role in guiding the team through the tournament, further strengthening his reputation as a leading figure in India’s white-ball cricket setup.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant personal event is Suryakumar Yadav preparing for?

Suryakumar Yadav is preparing to become a father. He and his wife Devisha Shetty recently held a baby shower.

How was the news of the baby shower confirmed?

A video from the baby shower celebration was widely circulated on social media, effectively confirming the news.

When did Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty get married?

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty tied the knot on July 7, 2016.

What did Suryakumar Yadav do after India's T20 World Cup win?

Suryakumar Yadav visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with head coach Gautam Gambhir to seek blessings after winning the T20 World Cup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Mar 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Devisha Shetty Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav Viral Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s Baby Shower Video Goes Viral
WATCH: India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s Baby Shower Video Goes Viral
Cricket
IPL 2026: Top Five Active Players With Most Catches
IPL 2026: Top Five Active Players With Most Catches
Cricket
Delhi Capitals React As Kevin Pietersen Steps Down As Mentor Before IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals React As Kevin Pietersen Steps Down As Mentor Before IPL 2026
Cricket
Rohit, Virat, Dhoni Set To Surpass Two Legends In IPL 2026
Rohit, Virat, Dhoni Set To Surpass Two Legends In IPL 2026
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget