India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is: Sanju Samson Returns, 4 Players Face Fitness Test!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson returns to India's T20I squad.

Four players face fitness concerns, including Bumrah.

Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav miss out.

India plays Afghanistan in Delhi from September 13.

Sanju Samson has returned to India's T20I squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the team for the three-match series against Afghanistan. However, the squad comes with a fitness cloud over four players, including Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar.

The series will be played in Delhi, with the first T20I scheduled for September 13. The second and third matches will follow on September 15 and 17 respectively.

Sanju Samson Back, Four Players Under Fitness Cloud

Samson was left out of the squad for the Zimbabwe tour but has now been recalled for the Afghanistan series. He joins Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among the wicketkeeping options.

Four players have been marked as subject to fitness by the BCCI. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana will need to clear their respective fitness assessments before their participation is confirmed.

India's squad for the series is:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana*.

Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya Miss Out

Several players from India's Zimbabwe T20I squad have not been included this time. Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav and Ashok Sharma are among those missing from the latest squad.

Prasidh Krishna, who was part of India's T20I squad during the UK tour, has also been left out.

Kuldeep Yadav has failed to find a place in the squad, with the team management continuing with Ravi Bishnoi as the lead wrist-spin option.

Hardik Pandya remains absent as well. There is no official update from the BCCI medical team regarding his fitness, while the all-rounder has not played a T20I since the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav's Return Still On Hold

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has also not been recalled for the Afghanistan series.

The selectors have reportedly opted to continue with the current group, with Suryakumar focusing on domestic cricket to build a case for his return to the national side.

India will begin their Afghanistan series in Delhi on September 13 before the teams meet again on September 15 and 17.