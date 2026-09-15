India Spinner Makes History! Sets New ICC T20I Ranking Record After Asia Cup Glory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shree Charani reached 804 points, highest-ever Indian T20I ranking.

Match-winning 4/20 in final propelled Charani's career-best ranking.

Deepti Sharma rose to second, leading ACC Women's Asia Cup wickets.

ICC Rankings Update: India’s Shree Charani has strengthened her grip on the top spot in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings, but the latest update brought an even bigger achievement for the young spinner. Charani has climbed beyond the 800-point barrier for the first time, reaching a career-best 804 rating points after a match-winning spell in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. Her performance has also placed her among the most highly rated bowlers in the history of the ICC rankings.

Charani Sets New Benchmark For India

Shree Charani delivered when it mattered most, returning figures of 4/20 in the Asia Cup final.

The outstanding spell helped India secure the title and also pushed the left-arm spinner to a new personal high in the rankings.

Her 804 points are now the highest rating ever achieved by an Indian player in the ICC rankings across both the batting and bowling categories.

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The previous Indian benchmark was held by former captain Mithali Raj, who reached 780 points in the batting rankings in 2011.

The milestone also leaves Charani within touching distance of the all-time record for a Women’s T20I bowler. Australia’s Megan Schutt remains the benchmark after reaching 806 points in November 2018.

Deepti Sharma Storms Into Second Place

India’s dominant Women's Asia Cup campaign has also been reflected in the latest rankings through the rise of Deepti Sharma.

The experienced all-rounder has jumped four positions to No. 2, after finishing the tournament as its leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

Her consistency throughout the competition has earned her a significant boost and ensured India now occupy the top two places in the bowling rankings.

The movement does not end there. Seamer Nandani Sharma has climbed 10 places to 94th, following an impressive tournament with the ball.

Leg-spinner Prema Rawat has made an even bigger leap, surging 50 spots to No. 96 in the updated rankings.

The sharp rise of multiple Indian bowlers greatly underlines the impact of the team’s successful Asia Cup campaign.