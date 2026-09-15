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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Spinner Makes History! Sets New ICC T20I Ranking Record After Asia Cup Glory

India Spinner Makes History! Sets New ICC T20I Ranking Record After Asia Cup Glory

Shree Charani has reached a career-best 804 rating points and set a new Indian benchmark in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings after her Asia Cup final heroics.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shree Charani reached 804 points, highest-ever Indian T20I ranking.
  • Match-winning 4/20 in final propelled Charani's career-best ranking.
  • Deepti Sharma rose to second, leading ACC Women's Asia Cup wickets.

ICC Rankings Update: India’s Shree Charani has strengthened her grip on the top spot in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings, but the latest update brought an even bigger achievement for the young spinner. Charani has climbed beyond the 800-point barrier for the first time, reaching a career-best 804 rating points after a match-winning spell in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. Her performance has also placed her among the most highly rated bowlers in the history of the ICC rankings.

Charani Sets New Benchmark For India

Shree Charani delivered when it mattered most, returning figures of 4/20 in the Asia Cup final.

The outstanding spell helped India secure the title and also pushed the left-arm spinner to a new personal high in the rankings.

Her 804 points are now the highest rating ever achieved by an Indian player in the ICC rankings across both the batting and bowling categories.

Read More: Zimbabwe Star Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Break Major ODI Record

The previous Indian benchmark was held by former captain Mithali Raj, who reached 780 points in the batting rankings in 2011.

The milestone also leaves Charani within touching distance of the all-time record for a Women’s T20I bowler. Australia’s Megan Schutt remains the benchmark after reaching 806 points in November 2018.

Deepti Sharma Storms Into Second Place

India’s dominant Women's Asia Cup campaign has also been reflected in the latest rankings through the rise of Deepti Sharma.

The experienced all-rounder has jumped four positions to No. 2, after finishing the tournament as its leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

Her consistency throughout the competition has earned her a significant boost and ensured India now occupy the top two places in the bowling rankings.

The movement does not end there. Seamer Nandani Sharma has climbed 10 places to 94th, following an impressive tournament with the ball.

Leg-spinner Prema Rawat has made an even bigger leap, surging 50 spots to No. 96 in the updated rankings.

The sharp rise of multiple Indian bowlers greatly underlines the impact of the team’s successful Asia Cup campaign.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shree Charani's new career-best rating in the ICC T20I Player Rankings?

Shree Charani achieved a career-best 804 rating points, crossing the 800-point barrier for the first time. This also sets a new benchmark for Indian players in ICC rankings.

Who holds the top two spots in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings after the update?

Following the latest update, India now occupies the top two places in the bowling rankings, with Shree Charani at No. 1 and Deepti Sharma having risen to No. 2.

What contributed to Deepti Sharma's rise in the rankings?

Deepti Sharma jumped four positions to second place after finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the Women's Asia Cup with 14 wickets, showcasing her consistency.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepti Sharma Asia Cup Shree Charani Women's Asia Cup Final
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