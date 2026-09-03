Why This Country Is Set To Lose ₹188 Crore Over ICC Champions Trophy

International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to introduce a new chapter in women's cricket with the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy. India will host the historic tournament in February next year, with six teams competing for the title.

Sri Lanka was initially chosen as the host, but the ICC later withdrew the hosting rights amid concerns over government involvement in the country's cricket administration.

Elections to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had been delayed on multiple occasions, while a government-appointed committee was overseeing the board's affairs. The situation created uncertainty around the independence of SLC's administration, which is against ICC regulations.

The decision is expected to have a major financial impact on Sri Lanka Cricket, with reports estimating losses of around US$20 million from losing the hosting rights.

Sri Lanka Could Lose Over ₹188 Crore

Bangladesh, India and South Africa were reportedly considered as possible alternatives after Sri Lanka lost the tournament. ICC eventually selected India to stage the competition.

Losing the event could cost Sri Lanka Cricket approximately US$20 million, which translates to more than ₹188 crore. The financial setback adds to the problems surrounding the administration of cricket in the country.

This is also not the first occasion on which Sri Lanka has lost the right to host an ICC event because of concerns over government interference. In 2023, the ICC shifted the Men's Under-19 World Cup from Sri Lanka to South Africa after similar concerns emerged over the involvement of the government in cricket administration.

Government Committee Currently Oversees SLC

Sri Lanka Cricket is currently being managed by a transformation committee appointed by the government. The ICC has maintained that the administration of SLC must operate in accordance with the ICC constitution.

Until the governance issues are resolved, SLC officials will also be restricted from taking part in ICC meetings. The ongoing dispute has therefore created both administrative and financial challenges for Sri Lankan cricket.

The inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 is scheduled to take place in India from February 14 to 28. India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will be the six participating teams.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with every team competing in the league stage. The two sides finishing highest on the points table will qualify for the final.