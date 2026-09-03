IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWhy This Country Is Set To Lose ₹188 Crore Over ICC Champions Trophy

Why This Country Is Set To Lose ₹188 Crore Over ICC Champions Trophy

The decision is expected to have a major financial impact on Sri Lanka Cricket, with reports estimating losses of around US$20 million from losing the hosting rights.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 03:01 PM (IST)

International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to introduce a new chapter in women's cricket with the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy. India will host the historic tournament in February next year, with six teams competing for the title.

Sri Lanka was initially chosen as the host, but the ICC later withdrew the hosting rights amid concerns over government involvement in the country's cricket administration.

Elections to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had been delayed on multiple occasions, while a government-appointed committee was overseeing the board's affairs. The situation created uncertainty around the independence of SLC's administration, which is against ICC regulations.

The decision is expected to have a major financial impact on Sri Lanka Cricket, with reports estimating losses of around US$20 million from losing the hosting rights.

Sri Lanka Could Lose Over ₹188 Crore

Bangladesh, India and South Africa were reportedly considered as possible alternatives after Sri Lanka lost the tournament. ICC eventually selected India to stage the competition.

Losing the event could cost Sri Lanka Cricket approximately US$20 million, which translates to more than ₹188 crore. The financial setback adds to the problems surrounding the administration of cricket in the country.

This is also not the first occasion on which Sri Lanka has lost the right to host an ICC event because of concerns over government interference. In 2023, the ICC shifted the Men's Under-19 World Cup from Sri Lanka to South Africa after similar concerns emerged over the involvement of the government in cricket administration.

Government Committee Currently Oversees SLC

Sri Lanka Cricket is currently being managed by a transformation committee appointed by the government. The ICC has maintained that the administration of SLC must operate in accordance with the ICC constitution.

Until the governance issues are resolved, SLC officials will also be restricted from taking part in ICC meetings. The ongoing dispute has therefore created both administrative and financial challenges for Sri Lankan cricket.

The inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 is scheduled to take place in India from February 14 to 28. India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will be the six participating teams.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with every team competing in the league stage. The two sides finishing highest on the points table will qualify for the final.

Published at : 03 Sep 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Champions Trophy Womens Champions Trophy ICC Champions' Trophy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Why This Country Is Set To Lose ₹188 Crore Over ICC Champions Trophy
Why This Country Is Set To Lose ₹188 Crore Over ICC Champions Trophy
Cricket
Not Gautam Gambhir! This India Legend To Coach India At Asian Games 2026
Not Gautam Gambhir! This India Legend To Coach India At Asian Games 2026
Cricket
MS Dhoni Says No To This Role At CSK, Reveals Former IPL Star
MS Dhoni Says No To This Role At CSK, Reveals Former IPL Star
Cricket
Five Big Issues That Will Be Discussed At BCCI Meeting
Five Big Issues That Will Be Discussed At BCCI Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya News: Ex-Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra Takes Charge as Ram Temple Trust CEO
UP News: Yogi Adityanath Assures Flood Victims in Farrukhabad, Orders Road Repair Plan
Bihar Flood Alert: Ganga Above Danger Mark in Patna, Begusarai; UP Also Battles Floods
Varanasi Flood Alert: PM Modi Reviews Situation as Ganga Water Level Rises
Breaking: ED Report Triggers Punjab Political Storm; Kharge? High Court Hearing Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget