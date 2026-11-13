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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Script Unwanted ODI History As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks

India Script Unwanted ODI History As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks

India endured a nightmare start against New Zealand, with Matt Henry producing a stunning opening over that put the hosts in control and rewrote the record books.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India suffered a historic batting collapse in fourth ODI.
  • Matt Henry dismissed Rohit, Kohli, Iyer, all for zero.
  • Rohit Sharma equaled Yuvraj Singh's 18 ODI ducks.

India endured a disastrous start in the fourth ODI against New Zealand, with the first three batsmen departing without scoring a run. Matt Henry produced a remarkable opening over at the expense of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, leaving India's middle order with an immediate rescue job. The collapse created an unwanted piece of history for the Men in Blue. Never before had the team lost its opening three wickets in an ODI without getting off the mark.

It also became only the fifth instance in the format's history of a side losing its first three wickets at zero.

Matt Henry Tears Through India's Top Order

Matt Henry needed just three deliveries to remove India's most experienced top-order batsmen.

Rohit was caught by Finn Allen at slip after the extra bounce produced an edge.

Kohli was then bowled, with a delivery that stayed low and changed direction to beat him.

Also Check || WATCH: Security Brings Down Pitch Invader During IND vs NZ ODI As Virat Kohli Watches On   

Iyer's stay was equally brief. The right-hander was trapped leg-before on the next ball, completing a stunning sequence for the New Zealand fast bowler.

The rare ODI occurrence had previously involved Pakistan twice, along with Bangladesh and Australia.

Pakistan were the first side to suffer the fate, against New Zealand in 1983, and repeated it against South Africa in 1997.

Bangladesh followed against Sri Lanka in 2003, while Australia experienced it against Bangladesh in 2026.

Rohit Sharma Joins Yuvraj Singh In Unwanted List

Rohit Sharma's dismissal also brought another unwanted milestone.

The opener fell for a golden duck, taking his tally of ODI ducks to 18.

That figure puts him level with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who also registered 18 ducks during his ODI career.

India's early collapse therefore carried a personal statistical milestone for Rohit alongside the team's historic batting failure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unprecedented event occurred during India's fourth ODI against New Zealand?

India's first three batsmen were dismissed without scoring a run. This was the first time in their ODI history they lost their opening three wickets without getting off the mark.

Which New Zealand bowler was responsible for India's early collapse?

Matt Henry, the New Zealand fast bowler, took all three of India's opening wickets in a stunning sequence. He dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer in the opening over.

How rare is it for a team to lose its first three wickets for zero runs in an ODI?

It is a rare occurrence, happening only five times in the history of the ODI format. Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Australia are the other teams that have experienced this.

What personal milestone did Rohit Sharma reach with his dismissal?

Rohit Sharma recorded his 18th ODI duck, placing him level with former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. This was an unwanted personal milestone for the opener.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Shreyas Iyer IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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