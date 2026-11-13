India Script Unwanted ODI History As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India suffered a historic batting collapse in fourth ODI.

Matt Henry dismissed Rohit, Kohli, Iyer, all for zero.

Rohit Sharma equaled Yuvraj Singh's 18 ODI ducks.

India endured a disastrous start in the fourth ODI against New Zealand, with the first three batsmen departing without scoring a run. Matt Henry produced a remarkable opening over at the expense of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, leaving India's middle order with an immediate rescue job. The collapse created an unwanted piece of history for the Men in Blue. Never before had the team lost its opening three wickets in an ODI without getting off the mark.

It also became only the fifth instance in the format's history of a side losing its first three wickets at zero.

Matt Henry Tears Through India's Top Order

Matt Henry needed just three deliveries to remove India's most experienced top-order batsmen.

Rohit was caught by Finn Allen at slip after the extra bounce produced an edge.

Kohli was then bowled, with a delivery that stayed low and changed direction to beat him.

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Iyer's stay was equally brief. The right-hander was trapped leg-before on the next ball, completing a stunning sequence for the New Zealand fast bowler.

The rare ODI occurrence had previously involved Pakistan twice, along with Bangladesh and Australia.

Pakistan were the first side to suffer the fate, against New Zealand in 1983, and repeated it against South Africa in 1997.

Bangladesh followed against Sri Lanka in 2003, while Australia experienced it against Bangladesh in 2026.

Rohit Sharma Joins Yuvraj Singh In Unwanted List

Rohit Sharma's dismissal also brought another unwanted milestone.

The opener fell for a golden duck, taking his tally of ODI ducks to 18.

That figure puts him level with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who also registered 18 ducks during his ODI career.

India's early collapse therefore carried a personal statistical milestone for Rohit alongside the team's historic batting failure.