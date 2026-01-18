Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia Reeling At 82/4 As New Zealand Closes In On Historic Series Win

India Reeling At 82/4 As New Zealand Closes In On Historic Series Win

If hosts India fail to pull off a miracle, New Zealand will secure a historic ODI series win in India.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 07:21 PM (IST)

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI at Indore's Holkar Stadium has taken a dramatic turn, leaving the Indian team staring at a potential 2-1 series loss against a resilient New Zealand side.

Chasing a formidable target of 338, India has found itself in deep waters, currently reeling at 82/4 after 15.3 overs.

Top Order Collapse Silences Indore

Despite the high-scoring reputation of the Indore track, the Indian top order struggled to find its rhythm under the mounting scoreboard pressure.

The chase got off to a shaky start when skipper Rohit Sharma fell early for just 11, followed quickly by Shubman Gill (23), who failed to replicate his recent golden form.

The situation worsened as Shreyas Iyer (3) and KL Rahul (1) departed in quick succession, leaving the middle order exposed.

New Zealand’s bowlers, led by the disciplined Kyle Jamieson and the spin of Jayden Lennox, have utilized the conditions perfectly, drying up the boundaries and forcing errors. With the required run rate climbing over 7.40, India’s hopes now rest heavily on the shoulders of Virat Kohli, who remains the lone established pillar at the crease alongside the young Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Mitchell-Phillips Masterclass

Earlier in the day, the match was defined by a record-shattering 219-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips. New Zealand was in a precarious position at 58/3, but the duo orchestrated a stunning recovery. Mitchell’s masterful 137 (131) and Phillips’ explosive 106 (88) turned the tide completely.

Their stand set a new benchmark for the highest New Zealand partnership against India on Indian soil, surpassing the previous record held by Tom Latham and Ross Taylor. Despite a late flurry of wickets from Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, Michael Bracewell's quick-fire cameo ensured the Black Caps reached a massive 337/8.

India now faces an uphill battle, needing 256 runs with only six wickets in hand. If the hosts fail to pull off a miracle, New Zealand will secure a historic ODI series win in India.

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
