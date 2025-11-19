India probable squad for ODIs, T20Is: South Africa started their India tour on a high note, defeating India by 30 runs in the first Test. This marked India’s fourth home defeat this year, following a 3-0 series loss to New Zealand. If India manages to win 2nd Test,

Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa due to a rib injury sustained during the Australia tour. While he is currently recovering, he is unlikely to be fit in time. Rishabh Pant, fully fit, is expected to take his place in the squad.

Sanju Samson, who did not capitalize on his opportunities during the Australia tour, now faces possibility of being dropped from T20I squad.

Jasprit Bumrah may be rested for the ODIs, though he is expected to return for T20I series.

Hardik Pandya, who missed the Australia tour because of injury, is likely to make a comeback, which would provide a significant boost to India’s white-ball squad.

Mohammed Shami has been overlooked in recent selections. With the 2027 World Cup scheduled in South Africa, he could be a valuable asset in the ODI team, though concerns about his fitness might complicate the decision. A return to the ODI squad could also pave the way for a Test comeback.

T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has struggled for form, and India will be hoping he regains his rhythm quickly, especially with the World Cup on the horizon.

India's probable T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

India's probable ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.