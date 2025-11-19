Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA: India's Probable ODI & T20 Squads For South Africa Series; Hardik Pandya Returns

IND vs SA: India's Probable ODI & T20 Squads For South Africa Series; Hardik Pandya Returns

Sanju Samson, who did not capitalize on his opportunities during the Australia tour, now faces the possibility of being dropped from T20I squad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India probable squad for ODIs, T20Is: South Africa started their India tour on a high note, defeating India by 30 runs in the first Test. This marked India’s fourth home defeat this year, following a 3-0 series loss to New Zealand. If India manages to win 2nd Test, 

Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa due to a rib injury sustained during the Australia tour. While he is currently recovering, he is unlikely to be fit in time. Rishabh Pant, fully fit, is expected to take his place in the squad.

Sanju Samson, who did not capitalize on his opportunities during the Australia tour, now faces possibility of being dropped from T20I squad.

Jasprit Bumrah may be rested for the ODIs, though he is expected to return for T20I series.

Hardik Pandya, who missed the Australia tour because of injury, is likely to make a comeback, which would provide a significant boost to India’s white-ball squad.

Mohammed Shami has been overlooked in recent selections. With the 2027 World Cup scheduled in South Africa, he could be a valuable asset in the ODI team, though concerns about his fitness might complicate the decision. A return to the ODI squad could also pave the way for a Test comeback.

T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has struggled for form, and India will be hoping he regains his rhythm quickly, especially with the World Cup on the horizon.

India's probable T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

India's probable ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA Ind Vs SA ODIs Hardik Pandya IND Vs SA T20Is India Vs South Africa SA Vs IND India Vs South Africa ODIs IND Vs SA Probable ODI Squad IND Vs SA T20 Squad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
News
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
India
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget