Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia's Probable ODI Squad Against New Zealand: Iyer, Gill In Line For Comeback

India's Probable ODI Squad Against New Zealand: Iyer, Gill In Line For Comeback

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be rested as part of workload management, with both players being key to India’s T20 World Cup plans.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s next international assignment will be a home series against New Zealand, starting with a three-match ODI series. The opening game is scheduled for January 11 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad in the first week of January, and a couple of changes are likely.

Shubman Gill, who leads India in Tests and ODIs, missed the South Africa ODI series after sustaining a leg injury during the first Test. Although he returned for the T20Is, he struggled for form and was subsequently left out of the T20 World Cup squad. A return to the ODI setup against New Zealand now appears likely.

Shreyas Iyer’s comeback prospects

Shreyas Iyer picked up a serious injury during the Australia tour and has since been recovering at  BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. Encouragingly, he has resumed batting in the nets, which has boosted his chances of making a return to competitive cricket.

Kishan and Padikkal unlikely for ODIs

Despite strong performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ishan Kishan and Devdutt Padikkal are not expected to feature in the ODI squad. Kishan, who is part of India’s T20 World Cup and T20I plans, may have to wait longer for an ODI opportunity.

Padikkal, even after scoring back-to-back centuries in domestic cricket, is also unlikely to be picked.

Tilak Varma and Dhruv Jurel may miss out

The probable return of Gill and Iyer could result in Tilak Varma and Dhruv Jurel losing their spots. With KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant set to continue as the primary wicketkeeping options, Tilak - who served as a backup batter - could also be omitted.

Rest likely for Pandya and Bumrah

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be rested as part of workload management, with both players being key to India’s T20 World Cup plans.

They have already missed the last two ODI series, and that trend may continue. Axar Patel, who did not feature in the South Africa ODIs, could also be sidelined again. Ravindra Jadeja, despite mixed recent form in ODIs, may be given another opportunity after being dropped during the Australia tour and struggling against South Africa.

Probable India ODI squad vs New Zealand

Shubman Gill (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Ishan Kishan IND Vs NZ Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer NZ Vs IND India Probable ODI Squad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
Cricket
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
World
'Will Use Force': Putin Warns Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet
'Will Use Force': Putin Warns Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet
Cities
EC Releases Assam Draft Rolls After Special Revision, 10.5 Lakh Voter Names Deleted
EC Releases Assam Draft Rolls After Special Revision, 10.5 Lakh Voter Names Deleted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: Up: 2.79 Crore Names Deleted; Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at BJP
Bihar Politics: JD(U) Sparks Fresh Row Over Rabri Devi’s Govt Bungalow, Demands Digging and Probe
Breaking News: Unnao Rape Case, CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Decision
SIR Revision Ends: UP Voter Revision Sparks Political Row as 2.89 Crore Names Get Deleted
Breaking News: Shocking Attack in Haridwar: Accountability Questions Raised on Uttarakhand Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget