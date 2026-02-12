Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India is set to take on Namibia in their second Group A fixture of 2026 T20 World Cup today, February 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With a short turnaround before high-octane Pakistan clash on February 15, the team management is looking to balance recovery with match rhythm.

The Opening Conundrum: Samson to Debut?

The biggest talking point is the availability of star opener Abhishek Sharma.

The Health Scare: Abhishek was hospitalized in Delhi for two days due to a severe stomach infection. While he was discharged on Wednesday, teammate Tilak Varma confirmed a final call would only be taken on matchday.

Likely Replacement: To avoid rushing Abhishek back, Sanju Samson is poised to make his T20 World Cup debut. Samson was seen having an intense, extended net session on Tuesday and Wednesday, signaling his inclusion as Ishan Kishan’s opening partner.

Return of BOOM

In a massive boost for the bowling department, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has fully recovered from the viral fever that kept him out of the opener against USA.

Who makes way? Bumrah is expected to lead the attack alongside Arshdeep Singh. This likely means Mohammed Siraj - despite a solid 3-wicket haul in the first game - might be rested or rotated out.

The Spin Strategy

With the Delhi surface known for aiding slower bowlers, India may look to tweak their spin department.

Kuldeep Yadav is a strong contender to feature at his "home" IPL ground, potentially replacing Shivam Dube if the team wants a specialized third spinner alongside Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy.

India's Predicted Playing XI vs Namibia

Opener: Sanju Samson - Right-hand batter (WC debut)

Opener: Ishan Kishan - Left-hand batter / Wicketkeeper

No. 3: Tilak Varma - Left-hand batter

No. 4: Suryakumar Yadav (C) - Right-hand batter

No. 5: Hardik Pandya - All-rounder

No. 6: Rinku Singh - Finisher

No. 7: Axar Patel - Bowling all-rounder

No. 8: Washington Sundar - Bowling all-rounder

No. 9: Arshdeep Singh - Left-arm pacer

No. 10: Jasprit Bumrah - Right-arm pacer

No. 11: Varun Chakravarthy - Mystery spinner