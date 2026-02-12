Sanju Samson is poised to make his T20 World Cup debut as Ishan Kishan's opening partner, potentially replacing the recovering Abhishek Sharma.
In a massive boost for the bowling department, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has fully recovered from the viral fever that kept him out of the opener against USA.
India is set to take on Namibia in their second Group A fixture of 2026 T20 World Cup today, February 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With a short turnaround before high-octane Pakistan clash on February 15, the team management is looking to balance recovery with match rhythm.
The Opening Conundrum: Samson to Debut?
The biggest talking point is the availability of star opener Abhishek Sharma.
The Health Scare: Abhishek was hospitalized in Delhi for two days due to a severe stomach infection. While he was discharged on Wednesday, teammate Tilak Varma confirmed a final call would only be taken on matchday.
Likely Replacement: To avoid rushing Abhishek back, Sanju Samson is poised to make his T20 World Cup debut. Samson was seen having an intense, extended net session on Tuesday and Wednesday, signaling his inclusion as Ishan Kishan’s opening partner.
Return of BOOM
Who makes way? Bumrah is expected to lead the attack alongside Arshdeep Singh. This likely means Mohammed Siraj - despite a solid 3-wicket haul in the first game - might be rested or rotated out.
The Spin Strategy
With the Delhi surface known for aiding slower bowlers, India may look to tweak their spin department.
Kuldeep Yadav is a strong contender to feature at his "home" IPL ground, potentially replacing Shivam Dube if the team wants a specialized third spinner alongside Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy.
India's Predicted Playing XI vs Namibia
Opener: Sanju Samson - Right-hand batter (WC debut)
Opener: Ishan Kishan - Left-hand batter / Wicketkeeper
No. 3: Tilak Varma - Left-hand batter
No. 4: Suryakumar Yadav (C) - Right-hand batter
No. 5: Hardik Pandya - All-rounder
No. 6: Rinku Singh - Finisher
No. 7: Axar Patel - Bowling all-rounder
No. 8: Washington Sundar - Bowling all-rounder
No. 9: Arshdeep Singh - Left-arm pacer
No. 10: Jasprit Bumrah - Right-arm pacer
No. 11: Varun Chakravarthy - Mystery spinner
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is expected to open for India against Namibia?
Will Jasprit Bumrah play against Namibia?
Yes, Jasprit Bumrah has fully recovered from a viral fever and is expected to lead the bowling attack alongside Arshdeep Singh.
Could Kuldeep Yadav feature in the playing XI?
Kuldeep Yadav is a strong contender to play, especially on the Delhi surface known for aiding spinners, potentially replacing Shivam Dube.
What is the biggest talking point regarding India's batting lineup?
The availability of star opener Abhishek Sharma is the main talking point; a final decision on his inclusion will be made on matchday.