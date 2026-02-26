India Playing XI vs Zimbabwe: Update On Rinku Singh; Sanju Samson To Open With Abhishek

India Playing XI for IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Super 8 match: Indian cricket team, heading into crucial IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Chennai, is weighing big changes to address their top-order struggles. Ahead of the match, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak indicated that management is discussing ways to break up the current left-hander-heavy top three.

Sanju Samson, who was seen undergoing extensive keeping drills and batting practice two days before IND-ZIM match, is a major contender to finally break into India XI.

Update on Rinku Singh's avalibility

The situation surrounding Rinku Singh has also stabilized; after flying home to attend to his ailing father, Kotak confirmed the finisher was expected to rejoin the squad in Chennai by Wednesday evening.

However, with the need to strengthen the top-order, India may still opt for a more balanced right-left combination. Another reason why Rinku might be dropped from playing XI is ongoing struggle to make an impact in finisher's role, with scores of 6, 1, 11*, 6* and 0 reflecting his inconsistency.

On bowling front, spin all-rounder Axar Patel is widely tipped to return, replacing Washington Sundar to offer more stability against a Zimbabwe lineup that features limited left-handed threats. In two World Cup matches Sundar played for India, he failed to make impact. Against South Africa, he bowled just two overs without taking any wicket and scored 11 runs off 11 balls at No. 5. His selection over Axar came under scrutiny following India's heavy loss to SA.

On a Chennai pitch known to favour spin, Axar's disciplined left-arm bowling could prove crucial. His presence also adds depth to the batting lineup while maintaining team's overall bowling balance.

India Probable Playing XI for IND vs ZIM: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV, Jasprit Bumrah.