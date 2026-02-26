Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia Playing XI vs Zimbabwe: Update On Rinku Singh; Sanju Samson To Open With Abhishek

India Playing XI vs Zimbabwe: Update On Rinku Singh; Sanju Samson To Open With Abhishek

India playing XI vs Zimbabwe: Axar Patel is widely tipped to return, replacing Washington Sundar to offer more stability against a Zimbabwe lineup that features limited left-handed threats.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

India Playing XI for IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Super 8 match: Indian cricket team, heading into crucial IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Chennai, is weighing big changes to address their top-order struggles. Ahead of the match, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak indicated that management is discussing ways to break up the current left-hander-heavy top three.

Sanju Samson, who was seen undergoing extensive keeping drills and batting practice two days before IND-ZIM match, is a major contender to finally break into India XI.

Update on Rinku Singh's avalibility

The situation surrounding Rinku Singh has also stabilized; after flying home to attend to his ailing father, Kotak confirmed the finisher was expected to rejoin the squad in Chennai by Wednesday evening.

However, with the need to strengthen the top-order, India may still opt for a more balanced right-left combination. Another reason why Rinku might be dropped from playing XI is ongoing struggle to make an impact in finisher's role, with scores of 6, 1, 11*, 6* and 0 reflecting his inconsistency.

On bowling front, spin all-rounder Axar Patel is widely tipped to return, replacing Washington Sundar to offer more stability against a Zimbabwe lineup that features limited left-handed threats. In two World Cup matches Sundar played for India, he failed to make impact. Against South Africa, he bowled just two overs without taking any wicket and scored 11 runs off 11 balls at No. 5. His selection over Axar came under scrutiny following India's heavy loss to SA.

On a Chennai pitch known to favour spin, Axar's disciplined left-arm bowling could prove crucial. His presence also adds depth to the batting lineup while maintaining team's overall bowling balance.

India Probable Playing XI for IND vs ZIM: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV, Jasprit Bumrah.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the potential changes to India's playing XI for the IND vs ZIM match?

India is considering changes to their top-order batting and may bring in Sanju Samson. Axar Patel is also tipped to return, potentially replacing Washington Sundar.

Will Rinku Singh play against Zimbabwe?

Rinku Singh is expected to rejoin the squad but may not play due to the need for a more balanced right-left batting combination and his recent struggles as a finisher.

Why is Axar Patel likely to play over Washington Sundar?

Axar Patel's disciplined left-arm spin bowling is suited for the Chennai pitch and offers better stability, especially since Zimbabwe has fewer left-handed batters.

Who is likely to open the batting for India against Zimbabwe?

The management is discussing ways to break up the current left-hander-heavy top three, and Sanju Samson is a contender to be included in the playing XI.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Zimbabwe Rinku Singh IND Vs ZIM SANJU SAMSON T20 World Cup 2026 India Playing XI Vs Zimbabwe IND Vs ZIM Playing XI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Playing XI vs Zimbabwe: Update On Rinku Singh; Sanju Samson To Open With Abhishek
India Playing XI vs Zimbabwe: Update On Rinku Singh; Sanju Samson To Open With Abhishek
Cricket
Free Metro Travel For India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match In Chennai: All You Need To Know
Free Metro Travel For India vs Zimbabwe T20 WC Match In Chennai: All You Need To Know
Cricket
All Possible Scenarios That Can Send India To T20 World Cup Semifinals
All Possible Scenarios That Can Send India To T20 World Cup Semifinals
Cricket
Pakistan Can Still Reach T20 World Cup Semifinals - All Qualification Scenarios Explained
Pakistan Can Still Reach T20 World Cup Semifinals - All Qualification Scenarios Explained
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget