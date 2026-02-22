Abhishek Sharma will open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan. The management is backing his high-risk, high-reward approach.
India Playing XI vs South Africa: Not Abhishek Sharma - Surprise Exclusion On Cards
India playing XI vs South Africa: The biggest talking point ahead of IND vs SA Super 8 toss has been the poor form of young opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been dismissed for three successive ducks.
India Playing XI for India vs South Africa Super 8 match: The cricketing world shifts its focus to the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium today as ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 enters its most intense phase. India, maintaining an unbeaten record in the tournament so far, is set to clash with South Africa in their opening Super 8 fixture. Indian cricket team's momentum is high, but the management faces critical tactical decisions regarding the playing XI to suit the unique conditions of Ahmedabad surface.
The Abhishek Sharma Conundrum
The most discussed topic ahead of IND vs SA Super 8 toss is the form of young opener Abhishek Sharma. Despite a dismal run of three consecutive ducks, the team management appears committed to his "high-risk, high-reward" approach.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav has signaled that Abhishek Sharma will retain his spot at the top of the order. The strategy is clear: provide the youngster with the confidence to find his rhythm alongside Ishan Kishan, ensuring India maintains a left-right opening combination that can exploit powerplay overs.
Middle-Order Stability and All-Round Depth
With Tilak Varma slated for the important number three position, India's middle order looks robust. The leadership core of Suryakumar Yadav at number four, followed by the finishing prowess of Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh, provides backbone of the batting lineup.
Shivam Dube continues to hold his spot as the secondary pace-bowling all-rounder, offering the captain a versatile sixth-bowling option if the main strike bowlers face pressure.
Return of Axar Patel
India's bowling department is expected to see one strategic tweak. Veteran spinner Axar Patel is likely to replace Washington Sundar. Axar's familiarity with the Ahmedabad pitch - where he has historically troubled batters with his skidding deliveries - is seen as a major asset against South African middle order. He will partner with Varun Chakravarthy to form a potent spin duo, while the pace attack remains spearheaded by the world-class pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
India Probable Playing XI for IND vs SA Super 8 match: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will open the innings for India against South Africa?
Will Axar Patel play in the Super 8 match against South Africa?
Yes, Axar Patel is likely to replace Washington Sundar. His familiarity with the Ahmedabad pitch is considered a key asset.
Who is expected to bat at number three for India?
Tilak Varma is slated to bat at the crucial number three position in the Indian batting lineup.
What is the strategy behind keeping Abhishek Sharma in the playing XI?
The management is committed to Abhishek Sharma's 'high-risk, high-reward' approach, aiming to give him confidence to find his rhythm.