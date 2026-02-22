Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia Playing XI vs South Africa: Not Abhishek Sharma - Surprise Exclusion On Cards

India Playing XI vs South Africa: Not Abhishek Sharma - Surprise Exclusion On Cards

India playing XI vs South Africa: The biggest talking point ahead of IND vs SA Super 8 toss has been the poor form of young opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been dismissed for three successive ducks.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)

India Playing XI for India vs South Africa Super 8 match: The cricketing world shifts its focus to the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium today as ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 enters its most intense phase. India, maintaining an unbeaten record in the tournament so far, is set to clash with South Africa in their opening Super 8 fixture. Indian cricket team's momentum is high, but the management faces critical tactical decisions regarding the playing XI to suit the unique conditions of Ahmedabad surface.

The Abhishek Sharma Conundrum

The most discussed topic ahead of IND vs SA Super 8 toss is the form of young opener Abhishek Sharma. Despite a dismal run of three consecutive ducks, the team management appears committed to his "high-risk, high-reward" approach.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has signaled that Abhishek Sharma will retain his spot at the top of the order. The strategy is clear: provide the youngster with the confidence to find his rhythm alongside Ishan Kishan, ensuring India maintains a left-right opening combination that can exploit powerplay overs.

Middle-Order Stability and All-Round Depth

With Tilak Varma slated for the important number three position, India's middle order looks robust. The leadership core of Suryakumar Yadav at number four, followed by the finishing prowess of Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh, provides backbone of the batting lineup.

Shivam Dube continues to hold his spot as the secondary pace-bowling all-rounder, offering the captain a versatile sixth-bowling option if the main strike bowlers face pressure.

Return of Axar Patel

India's bowling department is expected to see one strategic tweak. Veteran spinner Axar Patel is likely to replace Washington Sundar. Axar's familiarity with the Ahmedabad pitch - where he has historically troubled batters with his skidding deliveries - is seen as a major asset against South African middle order. He will partner with Varun Chakravarthy to form a potent spin duo, while the pace attack remains spearheaded by the world-class pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

India Probable Playing XI for IND vs SA Super 8 match: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will open the innings for India against South Africa?

Abhishek Sharma will open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan. The management is backing his high-risk, high-reward approach.

Will Axar Patel play in the Super 8 match against South Africa?

Yes, Axar Patel is likely to replace Washington Sundar. His familiarity with the Ahmedabad pitch is considered a key asset.

Who is expected to bat at number three for India?

Tilak Varma is slated to bat at the crucial number three position in the Indian batting lineup.

What is the strategy behind keeping Abhishek Sharma in the playing XI?

The management is committed to Abhishek Sharma's 'high-risk, high-reward' approach, aiming to give him confidence to find his rhythm.

Published at : 22 Feb 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa Abhishek Sharma T20 World Cup India Playing XI IND VS SA Live T20 World Cup 2026 India Playing XI Vs South Africa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Playing XI vs South Africa: Not Abhishek Sharma - Surprise Exclusion On Cards
India Playing XI vs South Africa: Not Abhishek Sharma - Surprise Exclusion On Cards
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule For February 22 & Live Streaming Details
T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule For February 22 & Live Streaming Details
Cricket
Shikhar Dhawan Marries Again At 40 - Pictures From Wedding Ceremony Go Viral
Shikhar Dhawan Marries Again At 40 - Pictures From Wedding Ceremony Go Viral
Cricket
India vs South Africa: Weather Forecast - Rain Impact On IND vs SA Super 8 Clash In Ahmedabad
India vs South Africa: Weather Forecast - Rain Impact On IND vs SA Super 8 Clash In Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM
Security Alert: Suspicious Object Found on Safapora–Ganderbal Road, Area Sealed
AI Summit: AI Summit 2026 Protest Sparks Nationwide BJP–Congress Confrontation
Breaking News: BJP Protesters Taken Into Custody Amid AI Summit Row in Delhi
Breaking News: BJP Protests Against Congress Across India Over AI Summit Disruption, Arrests in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget