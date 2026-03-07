India's Playing XI vs New Zealand Without Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy

India Playing XI for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: As Team India gears up for T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, the team management is reportedly set to make two major tactical changes. To counter the "Black Caps" and address recent form concerns, India is likely to bench opener Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

The goal is simple: add more "finishing" depth and go with a proven big-match wicket-taker.

India Playing XI for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final (Predicted)

Sanju Samson (WK): After his heroic 89 in T20 WC semi-final, Samson moves to his preferred opening slot.

Ishan Kishan: Set to partner Samson at the top, providing an explosive left-right combination.

Tilak Varma: The young southpaw moves up to No. 3 to anchor the innings.

Suryakumar Yadav (C): The skipper will lead from No. 4, looking to dismantle the Kiwi spin attack.

Hardik Pandya: The ultimate big-match all-rounder providing balance in the middle.

Shivam Dube: India’s designated "spin-crusher" for the middle overs.

Rinku Singh (IN): Expected to replace Abhishek Sharma to provide "ice-cool" finishing in the death overs.

Axar Patel: The versatile all-rounder whose defensive bowling and power-hitting are vital.

Kuldeep Yadav (IN): Likely to replace Varun Chakaravarthy as the specialist wrist-spinner to exploit the Ahmedabad turn.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm pace sensation tasked with early breakthroughs.

Jasprit Bumrah: The bowling spearhead and the world's best death-overs specialist.

Why the Changes?

Kuldeep for Varun: Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been the top-ranked T20 bowler, but he was expensive (64 runs) in the semi-final vs England; in this match he bowled the most expensive spell by an Indian in T20 World Cups. Kuldeep Yadav’s history of troubling New Zealand’s top order makes him a strategic "must-have" for the final. Also, Kuldeep Yadav stats are remarkable when he bowls on Ahmedabad track.

Also read: Varun Chakravarthy Or Kuldeep Yadav: Key Stats That Could Decide India's Final XI

Rinku for Abhishek: Abhishek Sharma has struggled with a string of low scores (including three ducks this tournament). By bringing in Rinku Singh, India bolsters its lower-order resilience, allowing the top four to play more freely.