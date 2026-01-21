India's Playing XI vs New Zealand If Ishan Kishan Bats At Number 3 In IND-NZ 1st T20I

The opening match of five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played in Nagpur on Wednesday, and it carries added importance for the hosts.

India will be eager to respond after suffering a rare ODI series defeat at home against New Zealand. With T20 World Cup on the horizon, IND vs NZ T20I series is being viewed as a key preparation phase under leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

Ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Suryakumar has already clarified the batting combination.

In absence of Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan will bat at number three. Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to feature, which means India's playing XI for the opener looks largely settled.

Likely opening combination

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are expected to open the innings. The team management appears keen to give Samson an extended run at the top of the order. He last opened against South Africa and scored a useful 37, strengthening his case.

Middle order and all-round options

Ishan Kishan's spot at number three is confirmed. The left-hander has been in good touch in domestic cricket and is also part of India’s T20 World Cup squad, making him a strong contender.

Hardik Pandya is set to return after recovering from injury, while Shivam Dube is expected to continue in the XI. Their presence adds much-needed balance, although Pandya’s bowling workload will be carefully managed.

Bowling combination

In the spin department, Varun Chakravarthy is likely to get the nod over Kuldeep Yadav, who struggled during the ODI series against New Zealand. Jasprit Bumrah will once again spearhead the pace attack.

India's probable playing XI (1st T20I): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

