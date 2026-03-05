Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Playing XI vs England: Rinku Singh Replaces Sanju Samson In Semis?

Sanju Samson's recent form has seen him climb 25 places to become the world No. 40 in T20Is, making him a "lock" for the semi-final.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 03:29 PM (IST)

India playing XI for IND vs ENG semifinal: As India prepares to face England in the second semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, the team management faces a familiar selection headache. Despite calls for tactical changes, captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir are expected to back the winning combination that secured their spot in the final four.

Sanju Samson Factor

After his match-winning, unbeaten 97 off 50 balls against West Indies, Sanju Samson has effectively silenced any debates regarding his spot. The veteran batter will continue to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, providing a vital right-hand-left-hand balance that proved lethal at Eden Gardens.

ICC Rankings Surge: Sanju's recent form has seen him climb 25 places to become the world No. 40 in T20Is, making him a "lock" for the semi-final.

Kuldeep Yadav vs. Varun Chakravarthy Debate

The biggest question mark remains the second spinner's slot.

Case for Varun: Varun Chakravarthy has been India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets. His "mystery" spin is seen as a major weapon against England's middle order.

Case for Kuldeep: While Kuldeep Yadav is available, the Wankhede pitch traditionally favors pace and bounce. Multiple reports suggest India will stick with the lone specialist spinner in Varun, supported by the all-round spin of Axar Patel (who can bat as well).

The Verdict: Given the high-scoring nature of Mumbai and the potential dew factor, India is likely to prioritize a deeper batting lineup and the extra pace of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube over a second specialist spinner.

Predicted India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma (Opener), Sanju Samson (WK/Opener), Ishan Kishan (Batter), Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma (Batter), Hardik Pandya (All-rounder), Shivam Dube (All-rounder), Axar Patel (All-rounder), Arshdeep Singh (Pacer), Varun Chakravarthy (Spinner), Jasprit Bumrah (Pacer).

Bench: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will open for India in the semi-final against England?

Sanju Samson will continue to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, providing a crucial right-hand-left-hand batting combination.

What is the biggest selection dilemma for India in the semi-final?

The main question is about the second spinner. India is likely to stick with only one specialist spinner, Varun Chakravarthy.

Why is Varun Chakravarthy favored over Kuldeep Yadav?

Varun is the team's leading wicket-taker and his mystery spin is effective. The Wankhede pitch traditionally favors pace, and India might prioritize batting depth.

What is the predicted playing XI for India's semi-final match?

The predicted XI includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh T20 World Cup Semifinals SANJU SAMSON T20 World Cup 2026 India Playing XI Vs England
