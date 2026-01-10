IND Probable Playing XI vs NZ: Gill Returns, Yashasvi Jaiswal And Pant Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand kicks off on Sunday, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in action.

The opening game will take place at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The series also marks the return of Shubman Gill, who had been sidelined with a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also set to make his comeback after a rib injury kept him out of the series against South Africa, potentially prompting changes in the playing XI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to be dropped

Shubman Gill’s return means that Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had opened with Rohit in Gill’s absence and scored a century against South Africa, is likely to be dropped from the playing XI.

Similarly, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who filled in for Iyer and scored a century, will miss out as Iyer takes the No. 4 spot. Rishabh Pant is also likely to sit out as KL Rahul handles wicketkeeping duties.

Bowling changes

On the bowling and all-rounder front, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja are confirmed in the side.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested, and Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the pace attack, with Arshdeep Singh likely included. Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna are vying for the third fast-bowler slot, while Kuldeep Yadav remains the main spinner.

India’s probable playing XI: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs NZ head to head in ODIs

In the 120 One Day Internationals played between India and New Zealand, the Men in Blue hold a competitive advantage with 62 wins.

The Black Caps have emerged victorious on 50 occasions, while one match ended in a tie and seven resulted in no result. India's dominance is particularly strong at home, winning 31 out of 39 matches.