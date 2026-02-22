Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Playing 11 vs SA: Men In Blue To Bowl First; SKY Makes Harsh Decision For Axar Patel

India Playing 11 vs SA: Men In Blue To Bowl First; SKY Makes Harsh Decision For Axar Patel

Suryakumar Yadav confirms India will go with an unchanged lineup as they are invited to bowl first in Super 8 showdown against the Proteas.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed at the toss that the team was looking to bat first but remains content with bowling as they prepare for a high-stakes Super 8 clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In a significant move for consistency, the "Men in Blue" are fielding an unchanged XI, which includes a continued run for opener Abhishek Sharma.

Reflecting on the selection, the skipper acknowledged that while the decision was purely tactical based on conditions, it was "very harsh on Axar Patel" to miss out on the starting lineup. Suryakumar noted that India is focused on delivering a "punch from ball one" as the tournament enters its business end.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Captains’ Corner

Suryakumar Yadav (India): "I was actually looking to bat first, but it’s okay. We played here two or three days back and when they were bowling first, there was a little bit in the wicket, so why not take that advantage? It’s a big game, a great occasion for everyone to step up and show their character. It’s a full house tonight, hopefully, and we’ve got a good game for them. It’s the business end now, so you’ve got to bring your A-game. We do have three league games, but you have to deliver that punch from ball one, and I think tonight is the right time. We’ll look to bring good energy on the field, follow our good habits, and take whatever result comes our way. The pitch looks quite similar to the previous black soil surface we played on, just one strip away, not too much change. We’re happy to bowl first. It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team - just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game."

Aiden Markram (South Africa): "We gonna bat first, really a good wicket and lot drier than what we have seen. The boys are looking in good touch and it's a good place to be at the moment. We have been fortunate to play a couple of games here, this is black soil pitch. We have made four changes from the previous game. Keshav, Lungi, and Marco come back in."

Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's primary preference for the match against South Africa?

India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed they were looking to bat first. However, they are content with bowling first as they prepare for the Super 8 clash.

Has India made any changes to their playing XI for the Super 8 match?

No, India is fielding an unchanged XI for consistency. This includes opener Abhishek Sharma continuing his run in the team.

Why was Axar Patel left out of the playing XI?

Captain Suryakumar Yadav stated that the decision to leave out Axar Patel was purely tactical based on the conditions. He acknowledged it was a harsh decision.

What is India's strategy entering the business end of the tournament?

India is focused on delivering a 'punch from ball one'. They aim to bring good energy and follow their habits to perform at their best.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA India Playing XI IND VS SA Live T20 World Cup 2026
