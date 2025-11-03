India Player’s Family Hid Grandmother’s Heart Attack To Help Her Stay Focused On World Cup

India created history on Sunday, lifting the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 after defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

The memorable victory will forever be associated with standout performances from stars like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Pratika Rawal. Yet, one name that deserves special mention is Amanjot Kaur, whose contribution proved pivotal in the title clash.

Amanjot produced one of the most crucial moments of the final when she took a stunning catch off Deepti Sharma’s bowling to dismiss South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who had just reached her century and was single-handedly keeping her team’s hopes alive.

The brilliant catch turned the tide decisively in India’s favor, removing the biggest threat standing between them and the trophy.

Throughout the World Cup, Amanjot Kaur showcased her all-round talent, finishing the tournament with six wickets and 146 runs, making her one of India’s unsung heroes in their maiden World Cup triumph.

Amanjot Family’s Emotional Sacrifice

In an emotional revelation, it has come to light that while 25-year-old Amanjot Kaur was giving her all on the field for India, her family made a profound sacrifice behind the scenes.

They chose not to inform her that her grandmother had suffered a heart attack, despite regularly visiting the hospital themselves.'

The family kept the news from Amanjot to ensure she could remain fully focused on the task at hand - helping India lift the Women’s World Cup. Their quiet support and selfless decision highlight the unseen sacrifices that often accompany sporting glory.

“My mother Bhagwanti has been Amanjot’s pillar of strength since the day she started playing cricket outside on the street and the park at our Phase 5 residence in Mohali. While I would be at my carpentry shop at Balongi, she would make sure to sit outside the home or at the park to oversee Amanjot playing with the boys as well as other girls," Amanjot's father Bhupinder Singh told the Indian Express.

"After she suffered a heart attack last month, we did not tell Amanjot about it, and the last few days have seen us spending time in hospitals for her treatment. The World Cup win has surely come as a balm in these tense times for us,” he added.

The sacrifice paid off as India went on to script history!