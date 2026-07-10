8 Players On Maiden England Tour But It's Not Inexperience That Lost India The Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England secured T20 series 3-0 with dominant victories.

India's defeat stemmed from poor execution, not just inexperience.

Top-order batsmen and all-rounders consistently struggled to perform effectively.

Bowlers also showed inconsistencies, lacking impact throughout the series.

England vs India: England have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series after handed India a humiliating 125-run defeat in the third match and a comfortable nine-wicket loss in the fourth. With eight squad members playing in English conditions for the first time, questions are rising over whether a clear lack of international experience caused the series defeat.

Analyzing The Inexperience Angle

The touring squad featured nine players who had never played a T20 International in England before this bilateral assignment. This group included fresh faces like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Sanju Samson, alongside Suryansh Shedge on his maiden tour. Only five squad members, captain Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi, had prior T20 International experience in the country.

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However, blaming the series defeat entirely on a lack of experience is inaccurate. While many players made their English T20 International debuts on this tour, they are seasoned international cricketers, and several have previously played in England or participated in county cricket.

Where Did The Performance Fall Short?

The defeat stems from execution rather than unfamiliarity with the pitches. The top-order partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Suryavanshi failed to build solid foundations, while top-ranked batsman Ishan Kishan struggled significantly, registering a duck in the opening match followed by scores of 13 and 4. Vice-captain Tilak Varma managed just 51 runs across four innings, and all-rounder Shivam Dube failed to reach double figures in consecutive matches after a bright start.

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The bowling department showed similar inconsistencies. Ravi Bishnoi proved expensive in the second match, conceding 60 runs in his four overs, while Varun Chakravarthy struggled for control before being replaced by Washington Sundar. Even the experienced Arshdeep Singh lacked his usual impact, finishing wicketless in the third match and picking up just one in the fourth as the hosts cruised to victory.