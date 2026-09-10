India-Pakistan Cricket Series Next Year? Big Revelation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering a proposal for a trilateral or quadrilateral cricket series involving India, Pakistan and other countries are incorrect, according to sources. There is currently no proposal under discussion or consideration within the BCCI for organising a multi-nation bilateral-style series featuring India and Pakistan along with one or two other teams.

The clarification comes amid reports in the Pakistan media claiming that discussions could take place over a possible India-Pakistan cricket arrangement involving additional teams. However, sources have dismissed these reports and said that no such proposal is being discussed by the Indian cricket board at present.

PCB Could Raise Proposal At ICC Seminar

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is scheduled to hold a seminar in Dubai on September 23 and 24. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could potentially raise the matter during the meeting, although sources indicated that this appears unlikely at this stage.

Even if the PCB brings up such a proposal during the ICC gathering, it would not mean that BCCI is currently considering or negotiating any such series.

India-Pakistan Cricket Relations Remain Major Talking Point

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series against each other for several years, with the two teams meeting primarily in ICC and other multi-team tournaments.

The possibility of a series involving the two sides regularly generates considerable interest among fans, but there is currently no proposal before the BCCI for a trilateral or quadrilateral series featuring India and Pakistan.

According to sources, claims circulating in the Pakistan media about such discussions involving the BCCI are inaccurate.