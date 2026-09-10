IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndia-Pakistan Cricket Series Next Year? Big Revelation

India-Pakistan Cricket Series Next Year? Big Revelation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is scheduled to hold a seminar in Dubai on September 23 and 24. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could potentially raise the matter during the meeting.

Written By : Ashish Kumar Singh |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 12:22 PM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering a proposal for a trilateral or quadrilateral cricket series involving India, Pakistan and other countries are incorrect, according to sources. There is currently no proposal under discussion or consideration within the BCCI for organising a multi-nation bilateral-style series featuring India and Pakistan along with one or two other teams.

The clarification comes amid reports in the Pakistan media claiming that discussions could take place over a possible India-Pakistan cricket arrangement involving additional teams. However, sources have dismissed these reports and said that no such proposal is being discussed by the Indian cricket board at present.

PCB Could Raise Proposal At ICC Seminar

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is scheduled to hold a seminar in Dubai on September 23 and 24. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could potentially raise the matter during the meeting, although sources indicated that this appears unlikely at this stage.

Even if the PCB brings up such a proposal during the ICC gathering, it would not mean that BCCI is currently considering or negotiating any such series.

India-Pakistan Cricket Relations Remain Major Talking Point

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series against each other for several years, with the two teams meeting primarily in ICC and other multi-team tournaments.

The possibility of a series involving the two sides regularly generates considerable interest among fans, but there is currently no proposal before the BCCI for a trilateral or quadrilateral series featuring India and Pakistan.

According to sources, claims circulating in the Pakistan media about such discussions involving the BCCI are inaccurate.

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Pakistan IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Hardik Pandya To Make Comeback On This Date, BCCI Shares Big Update
Hardik Pandya To Make Comeback On This Date, BCCI Shares Big Update
Cricket
Huge Blow For India! Star Pacer Out Of IND vs AFG Series, Major Update On Jasprit Bumrah
Huge Blow For India! Star Pacer Out Of IND vs AFG Series, Major Update On Jasprit Bumrah
Cricket
47-Year-Old Imran Tahir Creates T20 History, Sets ‘World Record’
47-Year-Old Imran Tahir Creates T20 History, Sets ‘World Record’
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Semifinal: Know Match Time, Live Telecast And Streaming Details
India vs Bangladesh Semifinal: Know Match Time, Live Telecast And Streaming Details
Advertisement

Videos

AI Trend : Politicians Join ChatGPT Craze With Retro Looks
Ujjain Khade Hanuman Ji: 150-Year-Old Idol Remains Unmoved, Administration Puts Shifting Plan on Hold
UP Politics: Akash Anand Gets SP Invite After BSP Exit, Eyes on 2027 Dalit Vote
BSP Crisis: BJP Calls Akash Anand Row a Family Matter, Rules Out Any Immediate NDA Plan
BSP Breaking: Mayawati Expels Akash Anand, Questions His Loyalty and “Double Mind” Politics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget