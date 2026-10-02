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English NewsSportsCricketIndia-Pakistan To Clash 3 Times In 2027 ODI World Cup; Check All Dates

India-Pakistan To Clash 3 Times In 2027 ODI World Cup; Check All Dates

India and Pakistan will meet for the first time in the tournament on October 10 at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium. It will be their ninth encounter in ODI World Cup history.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 01:24 PM (IST)

The 2027 ODI World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 2, with the tournament finale slated for November 21 in Johannesburg. Interestingly, the revamped competition format could give fans the chance to watch India and Pakistan battle it out as many as three times during the tournament.

ICC unveiled the World Cup schedule on Thursday, October 1, with the competition featuring three stages. Depending on how both teams perform, India and Pakistan could potentially meet in the group stage, Super-7 stage and knockout phase.

Three Possible India-Pakistan Clashes

First Clash

India and Pakistan will meet for the first time in the tournament on October 10 at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium. It will be their ninth encounter in ODI World Cup history.

India have dominated the rivalry on the World Cup stage, winning all eight previous meetings between the two sides.

Second Clash

The possibility of another India-Pakistan encounter will emerge in the Super-7 stage. Seven of the 12 teams from the group phase will progress to this round.

The top three teams from each group will qualify, while the seventh spot will go to the next-best team based on the combined record across the two groups. If India and Pakistan both make it to the Super-7 stage, they could meet again during this phase, with matches scheduled to begin on October 25.

Third Clash

A third meeting could take place in the knockout phase if both teams make it through the Super-7 stage and reach the semi-finals or final. Depending on the qualification and knockout pathway, India and Pakistan could therefore potentially face each other three times in the same World Cup.

India Lead Pakistan 8-0 In ODI World Cups

India and Pakistan have met eight times in ODI World Cup history so far, beginning with their first clash in 1992. Pakistan are yet to defeat India in the competition.

Their most recent World Cup encounter came in 2023, when India registered a convincing seven-wicket victory.

India's 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule

October 7 - India vs Australia

October 10 - India vs Pakistan

October 14 - India vs Afghanistan

October 17 - India vs Qualifier A

October 24 - Zimbabwe vs India

Published at : 02 Oct 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
ODI World Cup 2027 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK ODI World Cup
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