India Pacer Injured, Ruled Out Of Final ODI vs West Indies: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prasidh Krishna ruled out of final ODI match.

Injury occurred during India's 2-0 series victory.

India to adjust bowling for final series match.

Prasidh Krishna Injured: India have received bad news ahead of the third and final ODI against the West Indies, with Prasidh Krishna ruled out after picking up a niggle during the second match, according to a PTI report. Prasidh was unable to complete his planned spell in the second ODI, bowling only five overs and finishing with figures of 1/45. The injury came during a match in which the West Indies posted a record 405/7, although India chased down the huge target with eight wickets in hand to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead.

Prasidh Undergoes Assessment After Niggle

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had confirmed after the second IND vs WI ODI that the pacer was being monitored following the issue.

Prasidh was expected to undergo scans and further medical assessment to determine the extent of the problem.

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However, PTI has reported that a BCCI source has since confirmed that the fast bowler will not be available for the final ODI.

The development means India will have to make at least one change to their bowling combination for the series finale in Mullanpur.

India Complete Series Win Ahead Of Final ODI

Prasidh’s absence comes after India produced a remarkable chase in the second ODI.

The West Indies had piled up their highest total of the series at 405/7, but India made light work of the target, reaching it in just 43.3 overs while losing only two wickets.

The result gave India an unassailable 2-0 advantage in the three-match series, taking some pressure off the final contest but leaving the hosts with selection decisions to make.

The third ODI will be played in Mullanpur on Saturday, with Prasidh unavailable for the fixture.

The fast bowler is also not part of India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies, which begins in Lucknow on October 6.