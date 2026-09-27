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English NewsSportsCricketIndia ODI Team: How Many Players Are From Each State? Check Full List

India ODI Team: How Many Players Are From Each State? Check Full List

Several other states have one representative each in the squad. Virat Kohli is from Delhi, while Ravindra Jadeja hails from Gujarat.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 12:32 PM (IST)

Team India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup are already underway, with the management looking to build the right combination across all departments. From strengthening the bowling attack to finding the ideal middle-order options and all-rounders, several players are being given opportunities as India plan for the global tournament.

The selectors have also continued to monitor emerging bowling options, with players such as Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav and Aaqib Nabi among those being tested. India’s next assignment is a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on September 27.

BCCI has already announced the squad for the series. Shreyas Iyer is unavailable as he is leading the Indian T20 side at the Asian Games, while Hardik Pandya has been ruled out due to injury.

With the series approaching, here is a look at the state-wise representation in India’s current ODI squad.

3 Players From Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has the highest representation in the squad, with three players. Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal were all born in the state.

Jaiswal, however, represents Mumbai in domestic cricket. Despite that, his birthplace is Uttar Pradesh.

2 Players Each From Punjab, Karnataka And Maharashtra

Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra have two players each in the current squad.

Captain Shubman Gill and young pacer Gurnoor Brar are from Punjab. Gill hails from Fazilka, while Brar is also from the state.

Karnataka is represented by KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna.

Maharashtra’s two representatives are senior opener Rohit Sharma and batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

One Player Each From Six States

Several other states have one representative each in the squad.

Virat Kohli is from Delhi, while Ravindra Jadeja hails from Gujarat. Haryana is represented by Naman Dhir, while Aaqib Nabi comes from Jammu & Kashmir.

Mohammed Siraj represents Telangana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy is from Andhra Pradesh.

Naman Dhir and Aaqib Nabi could make their international debuts during the West Indies series if they are included in the playing XI.

State-Wise List Of Players

Uttar Pradesh: Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

Punjab: Shubman Gill, Gurnoor Brar

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna

Maharashtra: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Delhi: Virat Kohli

Gujarat: Ravindra Jadeja

Haryana: Naman Dhir

Jammu & Kashmir: Aaqib Nabi

Telangana: Mohammed Siraj

Andhra Pradesh: Nitish Kumar Reddy

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI VIrat Kohli India ODI Team
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