When Is India's Next Women's T20 World Cup Match? Date, Time, Venue, Opponent & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India began T20 World Cup, defeating Pakistan by 64 runs.

Next, India plays Netherlands June 17, 7 PM IST.

Headingley hosts match, stream JioHotstar, Star Sports TV.

Women's T20 World Cup India: India's Women's T20 World Cup campaign is off to a flying start. The Women in Blue made a powerful statement in their tournament opener, brushing aside Pakistan by 64 runs to begin their quest for the title in ideal fashion. A fluent half-century from Smriti Mandhana laid the foundation for a competitive total, while Richa Ghosh's late burst ensured India crossed the 170-run mark. Pakistan's chase never truly gathered momentum, with Deepti Sharma producing a spell to remember, claiming five wickets and dismantling the batting lineup almost single-handedly.

The emphatic result not only handed India two valuable points but also provided a significant boost to their net run rate early in the competition.

With the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan now behind them, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be eager to build on that momentum and strengthen their position in the race for the semi-finals.

India's Next T20 World Cup Match

India will face Netherlands next at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

This match is scheduled to be held this Wednesday, that is June 17, and will kick-off in the evening at 7:00 PM IST.

Also Check: IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

IND vs NED: Women's T20 WC Match Venue

India vs Netherlands will be held at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. This venue has seen lots of cricket action over the several years of its existence.

As for the general pitch report, fast bowlers often enjoy assistance early in the match, particularly under overcast skies, with seam movement available off the surface.

As the game progresses, batting generally becomes easier, allowing stroke-makers to play more freely once they settle in. The outfield is usually quick, rewarding well-timed shots.

Spinners can come into play later in longer formats as the pitch wears, but pace bowlers tend to remain a factor throughout. Teams winning the toss often assess weather conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first.

India vs Netherlands: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

India vs Netherlands ICC Women's T20 World Cup match will be live streamed on JioHotstar.

Star Sports Network TV channels will air the live broadcast of the fixture on television.