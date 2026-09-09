50,000 Tickets Gone! India’s New Zealand Tour Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand Cricket sold over 50,000 tickets for India series.

Second T20I in Christchurch is already 75% sold.

India's first tour in six years drives significant demand.

Auckland: The marquee series against India starting late October has set the cash registers ringing at New Zealand Cricket headquarters as the parent body confirmed sale of more than 50,000 tickets since going on sale just over two weeks ago.

Commercially the most viable team in world cricket, India is coming to New Zealand after a gap of six years to play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches.

According to a press release: "Ticket sales opened to the public on Monday after a two week pre-sale window for Cricket Nation members, Sky customers, and ANZ customers, with several matches on track to sell out, including the second T20I against India in Christchurch which sits at 75% sold out." "High demand at Eden Park has required the stadium's sixth tier of seating to open for the first time since the 2019 India tour of New Zealand, with the upper level available for the fourth T20I against India on Friday 30 October," it further stated.

NZC's Head of Marketing Tim Ellis said momentum for the tour was growing.

"Being able to open up the top level of Eden Park for the first time in years is really exciting and speaks to the swell of excitement building around the tour. Matches at Hagley Oval have always been well attended but to have one of them over three quarters sold already is quite remarkable," Ellis was quoted as saying in the release.

"We're deep into planning for a number of events surrounding the tour and have some exciting at-game activations in the works that we're confident will deliver a great experience for fans of all ages," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)