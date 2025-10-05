India's Most Successful ODI Captain: Dhoni, Virat Or Rohit - Who Tops List?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian cricket has seen several iconic leaders over the decades - from Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. Each has contributed significantly to shaping India’s legacy in One Day Internationals.

Yet, when it comes to pure numbers and consistency, Rohit Sharma stands tall as India’s most successful ODI captain.

With a staggering win percentage of over 75%, Rohit has outperformed both Dhoni and Kohli in terms of results. Under his leadership, Team India not only displayed dominance in bilateral series but also shone brightly in major global tournaments.

Leadership Transition: Gill Takes Charge

Rohit Sharma has now stepped down from ODI captaincy and will feature purely as a batter during the upcoming Australia series, starting October 19. The BCCI has appointed Shubman Gill as India’s new ODI captain, in addition to his Test responsibilities.

This move is part of the selectors’ long-term plan to groom Gill ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be played in South Africa.

Comparing the Big Three: Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as India’s greatest captain due to his ICC triumphs - the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. In ODIs, Dhoni led India in 200 matches, winning 110, losing 74, with 5 ties and 11 no-results. His win percentage stands at 55%.

When Virat Kohli took over in 2017, he elevated India’s performance standards further. Kohli captained 95 ODIs, securing 65 victories and suffering 27 losses, with a win rate of 68.42%.

However, Rohit Sharma has statistically been India’s best. Since succeeding Kohli, Rohit has led India in 56 ODIs, winning 42, losing 12, with one tie and one no-result, translating to an impressive 75% win rate - the highest by any Indian captain in ODI history.

Under Rohit’s leadership, India clinched the 2025 Champions Trophy, finished as runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup, and lifted the Asia Cup (2018, 2023) as well as the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Verdict

While Dhoni remains unmatched in terms of ICC trophies and Kohli in intensity, Rohit’s tactical brilliance and consistency make him statistically India’s most successful ODI captain. His legacy sets a high bar for Shubman Gill as he steps into a new era of Indian leadership.