India-Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row 2.0? PCB Chief To Attend Women’s Asia Cup Final: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ACC President Mohsin Naqvi reportedly presents Women's Asia Cup trophy.

India declined to accept trophy from Naqvi previously.

Potential controversy if India wins with Naqvi presenting.

Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Trophy: A potential trophy-presentation flashpoint could return to the Women’s Asia Cup, with Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly set to attend the tournament’s final in Dubai on September 13. According to Geo Super, Naqvi is expected to serve as the chief guest at the closing ceremony and could present the Asia Cup trophy to the eventual champions. The development has immediately raised questions about what could happen if Harmanpreet Kaur-led India reach the summit clash and lift the title.

Naqvi Set For Women's Asia Cup Closing Ceremony

Naqvi’s reported presence has drawn attention because of the controversy that followed last year’s men’s Asia Cup final in the same city.

India defeated Pakistan in the 2025 final in Dubai, but the presentation ceremony ended without the Indian team receiving the winners’ trophy from Naqvi, who was serving as ACC president and PCB chairman at the time.

Read More: Ex-Pakistan Captain Says Defeating India In 2021 'Damaged' The Team

The tournament was held in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, adding an especially sensitive backdrop to the India-Pakistan rivalry. At the time, Naqvi was also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and had faced criticism over anti-India posts

India’s decision not to collect the silverware became a major talking point surrounding the tournament.

With Naqvi now expected at another Asia Cup final, the possibility of a similar situation has naturally come under the spotlight.

Will India Accept The Trophy From Naqvi?

For now, there is no indication that a fresh controversy will actually occur. India still have to progress through the knockout stage before the trophy-presentation question becomes relevant.

However, should Harmanpreet and her players win the competition, Naqvi’s potential role at the closing ceremony could place the Indian team in an awkward position given the events of 2025.

The current report suggests that Naqvi is expected not only to attend the ceremony but also to present the trophy to the winning side.

The backdrop is also important. Relations between Indian and Pakistani cricket have remained tense, with India continuing to participate against Pakistan in multi-nation competitions while bilateral cricket between the two teams remains off the calendar.

That has made even routine interactions between the rivals a closely watched subject, particularly at high-profile tournaments.

Should India reach the final and go on to claim the trophy, the presentation ceremony in Dubai could become another major talking point.