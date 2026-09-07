IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndia-Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row 2.0? PCB Chief To Attend Women’s Asia Cup Final: Report

India-Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row 2.0? PCB Chief To Attend Women’s Asia Cup Final: Report

Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly set to attend the Women’s Asia Cup final, raising questions over a possible India trophy presentation if Harmanpreet Kaur's side wins.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ACC President Mohsin Naqvi reportedly presents Women's Asia Cup trophy.
  • India declined to accept trophy from Naqvi previously.
  • Potential controversy if India wins with Naqvi presenting.

Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Trophy: A potential trophy-presentation flashpoint could return to the Women’s Asia Cup, with Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly set to attend the tournament’s final in Dubai on September 13. According to Geo Super, Naqvi is expected to serve as the chief guest at the closing ceremony and could present the Asia Cup trophy to the eventual champions. The development has immediately raised questions about what could happen if Harmanpreet Kaur-led India reach the summit clash and lift the title.

Naqvi Set For Women's Asia Cup Closing Ceremony

Naqvi’s reported presence has drawn attention because of the controversy that followed last year’s men’s Asia Cup final in the same city.

India defeated Pakistan in the 2025 final in Dubai, but the presentation ceremony ended without the Indian team receiving the winners’ trophy from Naqvi, who was serving as ACC president and PCB chairman at the time.

Read More: Ex-Pakistan Captain Says Defeating India In 2021 'Damaged' The Team

The tournament was held in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, adding an especially sensitive backdrop to the India-Pakistan rivalry. At the time, Naqvi was also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and had faced criticism over anti-India posts

India’s decision not to collect the silverware became a major talking point surrounding the tournament.

With Naqvi now expected at another Asia Cup final, the possibility of a similar situation has naturally come under the spotlight.

Will India Accept The Trophy From Naqvi?

For now, there is no indication that a fresh controversy will actually occur. India still have to progress through the knockout stage before the trophy-presentation question becomes relevant.

However, should Harmanpreet and her players win the competition, Naqvi’s potential role at the closing ceremony could place the Indian team in an awkward position given the events of 2025.

The current report suggests that Naqvi is expected not only to attend the ceremony but also to present the trophy to the winning side. 

The backdrop is also important. Relations between Indian and Pakistani cricket have remained tense, with India continuing to participate against Pakistan in multi-nation competitions while bilateral cricket between the two teams remains off the calendar.

That has made even routine interactions between the rivals a closely watched subject, particularly at high-profile tournaments.

Should India reach the final and go on to claim the trophy, the presentation ceremony in Dubai could become another major talking point.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is expected to attend the Women's Asia Cup final in Dubai?

Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly set to attend the final. He is expected to serve as the chief guest.

Why is Mohsin Naqvi's attendance at the Women's Asia Cup final drawing attention?

His reported presence is drawing attention due to a controversy that followed the 2025 men's Asia Cup final. The Indian team did not receive the winners' trophy from Naqvi in that event.

What happened regarding the trophy presentation at the 2025 men's Asia Cup final?

India defeated Pakistan in the 2025 final, but the presentation ceremony ended without the Indian team receiving the winners' trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. This became a major talking point.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Sep 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Harmanpreet Kaur Asia Cup Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Trophy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ex-Pakistan Captain Says Defeating India In 2021 'Damaged' The Team
Ex-Pakistan Captain Says Defeating India In 2021 'Damaged' The Team
Cricket
'Treated Differently': Misbah-ul-Haq Questions Pakistan Cricket's Double Standards
'Treated Differently': Misbah-ul-Haq Questions Pakistan Cricket's Double Standards
Cricket
Aditi Hundia’s Three-Word Reaction To Ishan Kishan’s Duleep Trophy Century Goes Viral
Aditi Hundia’s Three-Word Reaction To Ishan Kishan’s Duleep Trophy Century Goes Viral
Cricket
India-Pakistan Series On The Cards? ICC Explores Multi-Nation Cricket Proposal: Report
India-Pakistan Series On The Cards? ICC Explores Multi-Nation Cricket Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Sagar Toxic Liquor Case Gets UP Link, Death Toll Rises to 12
BIG NEWS: CM Yogi Visits Flood-Hit Chitrakoot, Assures Relief and Housing Support
POLITICAL WAR: PM Modi’s ‘Naraz Fufa’ Remark Sparks Fresh Clash With Opposition
Breaking: CM Yogi Assures All Possible Help to Flood-Hit People Before Chitrakoot Visit
BIG BREAKING: CM Mohan Yadav Vows Strict Action in Sagar Toxic Liquor Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget