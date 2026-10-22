India Lose Key Pacer Ahead Of ODI Series As BCCI Names Replacement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur out of ODIs managing workload.

Jintimani Kalita replaces Renuka for the three-match series.

India aims to carry T20I sweep momentum into ODIs.

India Women will begin their ODI campaign against Zimbabwe without fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur, who has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match series. The decision comes as the pacer continues working towards the bowling workload required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. The Women's Selection Committee has brought in Jintimani Kalita as Renuka's replacement. Kalita was part of India's squad for the recently completed T20I series against Zimbabwe in Raipur and has now joined the team in Baroda ahead of the one-day fixtures.

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The BCCI confirmed Renuka's absence in an official statement, explaining that the bowler is still preparing for the physical demands of ODI cricket.

"Fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming Muthoot FinCorp three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. She is still building up the bowling volume required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence," the BCCI said in a statement.

Kalita will now have an opportunity to join the squad for the upcoming fixtures after being involved in the T20I leg of the tour.

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Her inclusion provides India with another pace option as the team prepares to switch formats.

The BCCI also confirmed that Kalita has travelled to Baroda, where the ODI series will take place.

"The Women's Selection Committee has named Jintimani Kalita as a replacement. Jintimani, who was part of the recently concluded T20I series in Raipur, has travelled with the team to Baroda, where the ODI series will be played from tomorrow,"

India Look To Carry T20I Momentum Into ODIs

India head into the one-day series after a convincing performance in the shortest format.

The hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe Women, winning all three T20Is in Raipur.

The focus now shifts to the 50-over format, with the opening ODI scheduled for October 23 in Vadodara.

India will look to maintain their winning momentum, although Renuka's absence means the bowling combination may need to be adjusted.

With three matches lined up, the series offers the Women in Blue an opportunity to build on their T20I success while giving the squad a fresh challenge in the longer white-ball format.