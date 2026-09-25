No Farewell, No Final Send-Off: 7 India Legends Who Left International Cricket Quietly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VVS Laxman, Harbhajan, Zaheer, Pathan, Dhawan departed quietly.

Their retirements often followed long periods away from the team.

MS Dhoni announced his 2020 retirement via an Instagram post.

Indian cricket has had no shortage of legendary players who bowed out after delivering years of unforgettable performances. Yet, despite their contribution to some of the team’s biggest victories, several stars did not get the chance to play a formal farewell match. In some cases, retirement came shortly after their last appearance, while others stepped away following long periods away from the national team. From Test greats and World Cup heroes to one of India’s most successful captains, these players left international cricket without a traditional send-off.

India Greats Who Retired Without Farewell Matches

1) VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman remains one of India’s most celebrated Test batsmen, finishing with 134 Tests and 86 ODIs.

He announced his international retirement in 2012, just before a Test series against New Zealand, and never got a farewell appearance.

2) Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh played a key role in India’s success with his off-spin, collecting 417 Test wickets and 269 in ODIs.

An ODI and T20 World Cup winner, his final international appearance came against the UAE in 2016. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2021.

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3) Zaheer Khan

A leading figure in India’s pace attack, Zaheer Khan was instrumental in the 2011 World Cup triumph.

His final international outing came against New Zealand in 2014 before he retired the following year.

4) Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan’s final game for India remains a memorable one, even though he did not get any farewell match to cap-off his international career.

Against Sri Lanka in 2012, he scored an unbeaten 29 and picked up five wickets to win Player of the Match honours in India’s 20-run victory. He was also named Player of the Match in the inaugural T20 World Cup final.

5) Shikhar Dhawan

One of country's most successful ODI openers, Shikhar Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket in 2024, and was one of India's best performers in ICC events during his time.

Dhawan's final India appearance was an ODI against Bangladesh in 2022.

6) Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was the hero of India’s 2011 World Cup campaign, winning the Player of the Tournament award. He had also lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007, having smashed six sixes in a over against Stuart Broad earlier in the tournament.

Yuvraj retired from international cricket in 2019, with his final ODI coming against the West Indies in 2017.

7) MS Dhoni

India’s most decorated captain also walked away without a farewell match.

MS Dhoni announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020 via an Instagram post, after his final appearance in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

He had previously led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs.