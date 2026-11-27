Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has urged selectors to consider Sooryavanshi across formats. This follows his impressive 204 runs off 53 balls against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.
'Son Of God Of Cricket': India Legend Pushes For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 2027 World Cup Selection
Krishnamachari Srikkanth wants Vaibhav Sooryavanshi considered for all formats, backing the teenager even for India's 2027 ODI World Cup squad.
- Srikkanth urged selectors to consider teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
- Sooryavanshi scored 204 runs off 53 balls in Asia Cup.
- Srikkanth suggested including him in India's 2027 World Cup plans.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise has prompted a strong selection call from former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who believes the teenager deserves to be considered across formats. He has urged India's selectors and team management to look beyond Sooryavanshi's age and give him opportunities in international cricket. His demand comes after the youngster produced a stunning 204 off just 53 deliveries against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.
Srikkanth Wants Sooryavanshi in India's ODI Plans
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth backed Sooryavanshi for a place in India's ODI plans and even called for his inclusion in the squad for the 2027 World Cup.
The former India opener acknowledged that the teenager may not immediately feature in the Test team but insisted that he should at least be part of the squad.
He also suggested that the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka could provide an opportunity to assess the youngster at the international level.
"He is an all-format player. You don't want to play him in Tests, okay, but at least keep him in the 15. There is no questioning now. Sri Lanka will be coming for ODIs, give him a chance there."
"Put him in and let him play ODIs against them. If you really want to develop Suryavanshi, take him to the 2027 World Cup. Let him be in the 15. One day he will win you games single-handedly,"
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‘Son of the God of Cricket’: Srikkanth's Big Praise
Srikkanth also drew comparisons between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and two of India's biggest batting icons, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
He was particularly impressed by the youngster's ability to combine power with timing and composure.
"The way he is batting, power alone is not enough. You need timing as well. It is not just about power, it is also about his confidence. He looked so still and calm. He does not look ruffled. The greatest thing is that he knows exactly what he is doing."
"This is genius. First came the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, then the King Virat Kohli, and now he is the son of the god of cricket."
The comments underline the growing excitement around Sooryavanshi.
However, him getting called-up for the next World Cup seems pretty unlikely at the moment, as with the presence of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill up-top, even the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal get featured rarely.
Sooryavanshi himself finds it difficult to find a spot in India's T20I XI every game due to the abundance of senior top-order batsmen.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being considered for India's international cricket teams?
Which former cricketer is advocating for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection?
Krishnamachari Srikkanth, a 1983 World Cup winner, has strongly called for Sooryavanshi's inclusion. He believes the teenager deserves opportunities in international cricket across all formats.
What high praise did Krishnamachari Srikkanth give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
Srikkanth compared Sooryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, calling him 'the son of the god of cricket.' He was impressed by his power, timing, and composure.
In which cricket formats does Krishnamachari Srikkanth suggest Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should play?
Srikkanth views Sooryavanshi as an all-format player, particularly for ODIs. He suggested his inclusion in the 2027 World Cup squad and proposed assessing him in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.