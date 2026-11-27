Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Srikkanth urged selectors to consider teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi scored 204 runs off 53 balls in Asia Cup.

Srikkanth suggested including him in India's 2027 World Cup plans.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise has prompted a strong selection call from former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who believes the teenager deserves to be considered across formats. He has urged India's selectors and team management to look beyond Sooryavanshi's age and give him opportunities in international cricket. His demand comes after the youngster produced a stunning 204 off just 53 deliveries against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Srikkanth Wants Sooryavanshi in India's ODI Plans

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth backed Sooryavanshi for a place in India's ODI plans and even called for his inclusion in the squad for the 2027 World Cup.

The former India opener acknowledged that the teenager may not immediately feature in the Test team but insisted that he should at least be part of the squad.

He also suggested that the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka could provide an opportunity to assess the youngster at the international level.

"He is an all-format player. You don't want to play him in Tests, okay, but at least keep him in the 15. There is no questioning now. Sri Lanka will be coming for ODIs, give him a chance there."

"Put him in and let him play ODIs against them. If you really want to develop Suryavanshi, take him to the 2027 World Cup. Let him be in the 15. One day he will win you games single-handedly,"

Read More: Bumrah's New Run-Up Raises Eyebrows In NZ Test, Akash Deep Shares Practice Insight

‘Son of the God of Cricket’: Srikkanth's Big Praise

Srikkanth also drew comparisons between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and two of India's biggest batting icons, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

He was particularly impressed by the youngster's ability to combine power with timing and composure.

"The way he is batting, power alone is not enough. You need timing as well. It is not just about power, it is also about his confidence. He looked so still and calm. He does not look ruffled. The greatest thing is that he knows exactly what he is doing."

"This is genius. First came the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, then the King Virat Kohli, and now he is the son of the god of cricket."

The comments underline the growing excitement around Sooryavanshi.

However, him getting called-up for the next World Cup seems pretty unlikely at the moment, as with the presence of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill up-top, even the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal get featured rarely.

Sooryavanshi himself finds it difficult to find a spot in India's T20I XI every game due to the abundance of senior top-order batsmen.