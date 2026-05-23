‘Scrap Domestic Cricket’: India Legend Fires Brutal Remark Over Auqib Nabi Snub

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dilip Vengsarkar criticizes selectors for overlooking Auqib Nabi.

Vengsarkar questions domestic cricket's value for national selection.

Nabi was Ranji Trophy's highest wicket-taker, Player of Tournament.

Aquib Nabi India Test Snub: Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has launched a scathing attack on the Indian selectors after Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi was overlooked for India’s squad for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan. Vengsarkar did not hold back while reacting to the selection call made by the Ajit Agarkar-led committee, especially after Nabi’s sensational domestic season in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign. Speaking to Times of India, the former India skipper strongly questioned the logic behind ignoring a bowler who dominated the domestic circuit throughout the season.

“The selectors’ decision to ignore him is absolutely absurd and baffling. What kind of selection is this? It is just not acceptable. It is injustice,”

Vengsarkar Questions Value Of Domestic Cricket

The former chief selector further argued that performances in domestic cricket should remain the primary pathway into the national team.

“If domestic cricket performances are not a criterion, then the BCCI should scrap domestic cricket,”

Vengsarkar also highlighted Nabi’s consistency with the ball and insisted that wicket-taking ability matters far more than raw pace.

“You pick a bowler for his ability to get wickets. He may bowl at 130 kmph, but the important thing is his wicket-taking ability. This kid has shown tremendous consistency in getting wickets,” he added.

Nabi enjoyed a dream Ranji Trophy season, emerging as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 60 scalps in just 10 matches at an outstanding average of 12.56.

The seamer also played a key role in helping Jammu & Kashmir clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy title and was subsequently named Player of the Tournament.

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Agarkar Confirms Nabi Was Discussed

At the squad announcement press conference, chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted that Nabi’s name did come up during discussions.

"At this point, we have gone with the three that we have picked. But there was certainly a chat around Nabi. There is no doubt. He has had some incredible performances for Jammu & Kashmir.”

However, the selectors eventually chose Gurnoor Brar instead. The Punjab and Gujarat Titans fast bowler received his maiden call-up in both the Test and ODI squads.

The decision has already triggered debate, many of whom believe Nabi’s domestic performances warranted an opportunity at the international level.