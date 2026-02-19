Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents, Match Dates, Timing, Live Streaming Info

India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents, Match Dates, Timing, Live Streaming Info

India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026: Here is everything you need to know about India's schedule, opponents, and how to watch India Super 8 matches live.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026, Opponents, Match Dates, Timing, Live Streaming: The Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is officially set, and Team India has secured its spot after a stellar group stage. Following Australia's shock exit, Zimbabwe has joined India's group, making the path to the semi-finals an interesting mix of familiar rivals and surging underdogs.

Here is everything you need to know about India's schedule, opponents, and how to watch India Super 8 matches live.

India Super 8s schedule, opponents

India is placed in Group 1 of the Super 8s. They will play three matches across some of the most iconic venues in India.

Feb 22, Sunday - Opponent: South Africa | Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | Time: 7:00 PM IST

Feb 26, Thursday - Opponent: Zimbabwe | Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai | Time: 7:00 PM IST

Mar 1, Sunday - Opponent: West Indies | Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata | Time: 7:00 PM IST

How India Reaches Semi-Finals

The eight teams are divided into two groups of four.

India's Group (Group 1): India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

The Goal: India must finish in the top two of their group to qualify for the semi-finals.

Point Reset: Teams start Super 8 stage with zero points; previous group-stage wins do not carry over.

Live Streaming & Telecast Information

In India, fans can catch India Super 8 matches live across both digital and television platforms.

Digital (Mobile & Web)

Live streaming: JioHotstar (the new combined platform from the Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema merger). Available in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Premium subscribers can also access 4K streaming and multi-cam views.

Television (TV)

Broadcaster: Star Sports Network.

Channels: Star Sports 1 (HD/SD), Star Sports 2, and various regional language channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which group is India in for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s?

India is placed in Group 1 of the Super 8s. Their opponents in this group are South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

When and where will India play their Super 8 matches?

India will play South Africa on Feb 22 in Ahmedabad, Zimbabwe on Feb 26 in Chennai, and West Indies on Mar 1 in Kolkata.

How can I watch India's Super 8 matches live?

You can watch the matches live on JioHotstar for digital streaming and on the Star Sports Network for television broadcast.

What does India need to do to reach the semi-finals?

India must finish in the top two of their Super 8 group. Previous group stage wins do not carry over; teams start the Super 8 stage with zero points.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026 India In Supers 8s T20 World Cup Super 8 Round
Photo Gallery

