India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents, Match Dates, Timing, Live Streaming Info

India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026, Opponents, Match Dates, Timing, Live Streaming: The Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is officially set, and Team India has secured its spot after a stellar group stage. Following Australia's shock exit, Zimbabwe has joined India's group, making the path to the semi-finals an interesting mix of familiar rivals and surging underdogs.

Here is everything you need to know about India's schedule, opponents, and how to watch India Super 8 matches live.

India Super 8s schedule, opponents

India is placed in Group 1 of the Super 8s. They will play three matches across some of the most iconic venues in India.

Feb 22, Sunday - Opponent: South Africa | Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | Time: 7:00 PM IST

Feb 26, Thursday - Opponent: Zimbabwe | Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai | Time: 7:00 PM IST

Mar 1, Sunday - Opponent: West Indies | Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata | Time: 7:00 PM IST

How India Reaches Semi-Finals

The eight teams are divided into two groups of four.

India's Group (Group 1): India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

The Goal: India must finish in the top two of their group to qualify for the semi-finals.

Point Reset: Teams start Super 8 stage with zero points; previous group-stage wins do not carry over.

Live Streaming & Telecast Information

In India, fans can catch India Super 8 matches live across both digital and television platforms.

Digital (Mobile & Web)

Live streaming: JioHotstar (the new combined platform from the Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema merger). Available in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Premium subscribers can also access 4K streaming and multi-cam views.

Television (TV)

Broadcaster: Star Sports Network.

Channels: Star Sports 1 (HD/SD), Star Sports 2, and various regional language channels.

