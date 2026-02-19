India is placed in Group 1 of the Super 8s. Their opponents in this group are South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.
India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents, Match Dates, Timing, Live Streaming Info
India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026: Here is everything you need to know about India's schedule, opponents, and how to watch India Super 8 matches live.
India In Supers 8s, T20 World Cup 2026, Opponents, Match Dates, Timing, Live Streaming: The Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is officially set, and Team India has secured its spot after a stellar group stage. Following Australia's shock exit, Zimbabwe has joined India's group, making the path to the semi-finals an interesting mix of familiar rivals and surging underdogs.
India Super 8s schedule, opponents
India is placed in Group 1 of the Super 8s. They will play three matches across some of the most iconic venues in India.
Feb 22, Sunday - Opponent: South Africa | Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | Time: 7:00 PM IST
Feb 26, Thursday - Opponent: Zimbabwe | Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai | Time: 7:00 PM IST
Mar 1, Sunday - Opponent: West Indies | Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata | Time: 7:00 PM IST
How India Reaches Semi-Finals
The eight teams are divided into two groups of four.
India's Group (Group 1): India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.
The Goal: India must finish in the top two of their group to qualify for the semi-finals.
Point Reset: Teams start Super 8 stage with zero points; previous group-stage wins do not carry over.
Live Streaming & Telecast Information
In India, fans can catch India Super 8 matches live across both digital and television platforms.
Digital (Mobile & Web)
Live streaming: JioHotstar (the new combined platform from the Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema merger). Available in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Premium subscribers can also access 4K streaming and multi-cam views.
Television (TV)
Broadcaster: Star Sports Network.
Channels: Star Sports 1 (HD/SD), Star Sports 2, and various regional language channels.
