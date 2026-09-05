India Humiliates Pakistan! Women In Blue Storm To Asia Cup Win In Just 8.4 Overs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured seven-wicket win against Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup.

Pakistan, batting first, collapsed, bowled out for just 55.

Harmanpreet Kaur (18*) and Deepti Sharma finished India's chase.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup: India produced a clinical performance to defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in the ninth match of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup, wrapping up a tiny 56-run chase in just 8.4 overs. The result marked India's 15th victory over Pakistan in Women's T20I cricket and further underlined the gulf between the two sides on the day. Pakistan's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired spectacularly as they were dismissed for only 55 in 18.1 overs. It was their lowest-ever total in a T20 International, leaving India with virtually no pressure during the chase.

Harmanpreet Kaur led the way with an unbeaten-looking contribution of 18 from 18 balls, including a four and a six, while Deepti Sharma chipped in with 12 as India comfortably crossed the finish line.

Shafali Verma Sets Tone With Six Off First Ball

India wasted no time in showing their intent once the chase began.

Shafali Verma launched the opening delivery for six, immediately putting Pakistan on the back foot.

The explosive opener could not convert the start into a substantial score, however, departing for 12 from six deliveries after striking one four and one six.

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India lost their first wicket at 13 before Pratika Rawal fell shortly afterwards at 18. Rawal managed only four from three balls, with her brief stay including a boundary.

Smriti Mandhana then became India's third batter to depart, scoring nine from 11 deliveries with two fours.

With the target still within touching distance, Harmanpreet and Deepti took control. The pair added 28 runs from 28 balls for the fourth wicket, ensuring India completed the chase with plenty of deliveries to spare.

Pakistan Lose Nine Wickets For Just 28 Runs

Pakistan's innings unravelled after a promising opening stand.

Shawal Zulfiqar top-scored with 14 runs, hitting three boundaries, while Muneeba Ali contributed 13. The opening pair put on 27 before Muneeba became the first wicket to fall.

From there, Pakistan's innings collapsed dramatically. They lost their next nine wickets for only 28 runs, eventually being bowled out for 55.

Nine Pakistan batters failed to reach double figures, highlighting the extent of the collapse.

India's bowling attack shared the damage. Sri Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets apiece, while Deepti Sharma picked up two and Shafali Verma took one.

Charani was particularly economical, conceding only seven runs in her four overs. Prema gave away nine in her spell, while Deepti finished with two wickets for five runs from 3.1 overs.

With Pakistan dismissed for 55 and India needing only 56, the contest was effectively decided inside the opening innings.

The seven-wicket victory gave India another emphatic result in the tournament, while Pakistan were left to reflect on one of their most difficult T20I batting performances.