IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndia Humiliated Again At Hong Kong Sixes: UAE Chase 95 In Just 26 Balls Without Losing A Wicket

India Humiliated Again At Hong Kong Sixes: UAE Chase 95 In Just 26 Balls Without Losing A Wicket

India suffered a second straight Hong Kong Sixes 2026 defeat as UAE chased 95 in just 4.2 overs without losing a wicket, compounding the loss to Pakistan.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India lost to UAE in Hong Kong Sixes tournament.
  • UAE chased India's 95 runs swiftly, remaining unbeaten.
  • This defeat followed India's earlier loss to Pakistan.

India Hong Kong Sixes: India's campaign at the Hong Kong International Sixes 2026 has taken another unwanted turn. After suffering a defeat against Pakistan, the Men in Blue were handed another setback, this time by the United Arab Emirates, who produced a stunning batting display to complete a comfortable victory. The scale of the defeat made it particularly difficult for India to digest. Having been set a target of 95, UAE needed only 4.2 overs to get across the finish line.

More remarkably, the team did not surrender a single wicket during the chase, ending their innings at 97/0.

UAE Batsmen Make India's Bowling Attack Pay

India had struggled to put together a sufficiently imposing total despite having six overs to bat.

Their innings concluded at 94, leaving the bowlers with a challenging assignment against an opposition capable of scoring quickly in the shortened format.

The Indian bowlers had virtually no room to recover once the UAE openers launched their assault.

Read More: Rohit Sharma Could Return As Mumbai Indians Captain: Report Makes Big Claim

The target was wiped out in just 26 deliveries, with the batting pair remaining unbeaten throughout the innings.

UAE's emphatic response meant India were unable to make their total competitive.

Chasing 95 in a six-over contest requires an aggressive approach, but the manner in which the target was reached highlighted the gap between the two sides on the day.

The final score of 97/0 left India with little to show from an outing in which both their batting and bowling units struggled to make an impact.

Back-To-Back Defeats Deepen India's Woes

The loss to UAE followed India's disappointing performance against Pakistan a day earlier.

That much-anticipated clash also ended in a convincing defeat for the Men in Blue, with Pakistan chasing a target of 89 in just 3.5 overs losing 2 wickets.

Two successive losses have now put India's campaign under pressure.

The team will need a significant improvement in its batting execution and bowling discipline if it hopes to recover from this difficult start to the Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of India's match against the UAE in the Hong Kong Sixes?

India suffered a comfortable defeat against the United Arab Emirates. They set a target of 95, which UAE successfully chased in just 4.2 overs without losing a single wicket.

How is India's campaign progressing at the Hong Kong International Sixes 2026?

India's campaign has started poorly with back-to-back defeats. They lost to Pakistan and then to the UAE, putting their tournament hopes under significant pressure.

What targets did India set in their recent matches against Pakistan and UAE?

India scored 94 against the UAE, setting a target of 95. In the previous match against Pakistan, they set a target of 89.

What areas does India need to improve in the Hong Kong Sixes?

India needs significant improvement in both its batting execution and bowling discipline. Both units struggled to make an impact in their recent outings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 Oct 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Krunal Pandya India Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Auqib Nabi Gets Huge India vs New Zealand ODI Squad Boost After Prasidh Krishna's Injury
Auqib Nabi Gets Huge India vs New Zealand ODI Squad Boost After Prasidh Krishna's Injury
Cricket
Rohit Sharma Could Return As Mumbai Indians Captain: Report Makes Big Claim
IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Could Return As Mumbai Indians Captain
Cricket
Abhishek Sharma's 200-Plus Chase Nightmare: Shocking Record Sparks Concern
Abhishek Sharma's 200-Plus Chase Nightmare: Shocking Record Sparks Concern
Cricket
'Same Intimidation': New MI Batting Coach Robin Uthappa Wants To Strike Fear At Every IPL Venue
'Same Intimidation': New MI Batting Coach Robin Uthappa Wants To Strike Fear At Every IPL Venue
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counter: Party Leaders Take to Streets Ahead of Opposition’s Ramlila Maidan Rally
UP Election: Amit Shah Sounds 2027 Poll Bugle, Declares BJP Government Unshakable
National Unity: PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity
Massive Fire: Over Two Dozen Cars Gutted in Gopalganj Garage Blaze
Police Success: Delhi Police Arrests Hashim Baba Gang Member After Encounter
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget