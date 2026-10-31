Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India lost to UAE in Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

UAE chased India's 95 runs swiftly, remaining unbeaten.

This defeat followed India's earlier loss to Pakistan.

India Hong Kong Sixes: India's campaign at the Hong Kong International Sixes 2026 has taken another unwanted turn. After suffering a defeat against Pakistan, the Men in Blue were handed another setback, this time by the United Arab Emirates, who produced a stunning batting display to complete a comfortable victory. The scale of the defeat made it particularly difficult for India to digest. Having been set a target of 95, UAE needed only 4.2 overs to get across the finish line.

More remarkably, the team did not surrender a single wicket during the chase, ending their innings at 97/0.

UAE Batsmen Make India's Bowling Attack Pay

India had struggled to put together a sufficiently imposing total despite having six overs to bat.

Their innings concluded at 94, leaving the bowlers with a challenging assignment against an opposition capable of scoring quickly in the shortened format.

The Indian bowlers had virtually no room to recover once the UAE openers launched their assault.

Read More: Rohit Sharma Could Return As Mumbai Indians Captain: Report Makes Big Claim

The target was wiped out in just 26 deliveries, with the batting pair remaining unbeaten throughout the innings.

UAE's emphatic response meant India were unable to make their total competitive.

Chasing 95 in a six-over contest requires an aggressive approach, but the manner in which the target was reached highlighted the gap between the two sides on the day.

The final score of 97/0 left India with little to show from an outing in which both their batting and bowling units struggled to make an impact.

Back-To-Back Defeats Deepen India's Woes

The loss to UAE followed India's disappointing performance against Pakistan a day earlier.

That much-anticipated clash also ended in a convincing defeat for the Men in Blue, with Pakistan chasing a target of 89 in just 3.5 overs losing 2 wickets.

Two successive losses have now put India's campaign under pressure.

The team will need a significant improvement in its batting execution and bowling discipline if it hopes to recover from this difficult start to the Hong Kong Sixes tournament.