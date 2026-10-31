India suffered a comfortable defeat against the United Arab Emirates. They set a target of 95, which UAE successfully chased in just 4.2 overs without losing a single wicket.
India Humiliated Again At Hong Kong Sixes: UAE Chase 95 In Just 26 Balls Without Losing A Wicket
India suffered a second straight Hong Kong Sixes 2026 defeat as UAE chased 95 in just 4.2 overs without losing a wicket, compounding the loss to Pakistan.
- India lost to UAE in Hong Kong Sixes tournament.
- UAE chased India's 95 runs swiftly, remaining unbeaten.
- This defeat followed India's earlier loss to Pakistan.
India Hong Kong Sixes: India's campaign at the Hong Kong International Sixes 2026 has taken another unwanted turn. After suffering a defeat against Pakistan, the Men in Blue were handed another setback, this time by the United Arab Emirates, who produced a stunning batting display to complete a comfortable victory. The scale of the defeat made it particularly difficult for India to digest. Having been set a target of 95, UAE needed only 4.2 overs to get across the finish line.
More remarkably, the team did not surrender a single wicket during the chase, ending their innings at 97/0.
UAE Batsmen Make India's Bowling Attack Pay
India had struggled to put together a sufficiently imposing total despite having six overs to bat.
Their innings concluded at 94, leaving the bowlers with a challenging assignment against an opposition capable of scoring quickly in the shortened format.
The Indian bowlers had virtually no room to recover once the UAE openers launched their assault.
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The target was wiped out in just 26 deliveries, with the batting pair remaining unbeaten throughout the innings.
UAE's emphatic response meant India were unable to make their total competitive.
Chasing 95 in a six-over contest requires an aggressive approach, but the manner in which the target was reached highlighted the gap between the two sides on the day.
The final score of 97/0 left India with little to show from an outing in which both their batting and bowling units struggled to make an impact.
Back-To-Back Defeats Deepen India's Woes
The loss to UAE followed India's disappointing performance against Pakistan a day earlier.
That much-anticipated clash also ended in a convincing defeat for the Men in Blue, with Pakistan chasing a target of 89 in just 3.5 overs losing 2 wickets.
Two successive losses have now put India's campaign under pressure.
The team will need a significant improvement in its batting execution and bowling discipline if it hopes to recover from this difficult start to the Hong Kong Sixes tournament.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the result of India's match against the UAE in the Hong Kong Sixes?
How is India's campaign progressing at the Hong Kong International Sixes 2026?
India's campaign has started poorly with back-to-back defeats. They lost to Pakistan and then to the UAE, putting their tournament hopes under significant pressure.
What targets did India set in their recent matches against Pakistan and UAE?
India scored 94 against the UAE, setting a target of 95. In the previous match against Pakistan, they set a target of 89.
What areas does India need to improve in the Hong Kong Sixes?
India needs significant improvement in both its batting execution and bowling discipline. Both units struggled to make an impact in their recent outings.