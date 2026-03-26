India Hosts Australia, Sri Lanka & More As BCCI Unveils Packed 2026-27 Home Season

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India 2026-27 Home Cricket Season: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the fixtures for the Indian cricket team’s 2026-27 international home season. Fans can look forward to a thrilling calendar, with four visiting teams, Australia, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka set to tour India across formats in what promises to be an action-filled stretch of matches. Spanning multiple months, the home season will feature a total of 22 international games played across 17 venues, ensuring widespread access for fans across the country.

West Indies Tour Kicks-Off Season

The home campaign will begin with West Indies arriving in India for a white-ball series starting September 27, 2026. The tour includes three ODIs followed by five T20Is.

IND vs WI 1st ODI - September 27, 2026

IND vs WI 2nd ODI - September 30, 2026

IND vs WI 3rd ODI - October 3, 2026

IND vs WI 1st T20I - October 6, 2026

IND vs WI 2nd T20I - October 9, 2026

IND vs WI 3rd T20I - October 11, 2026

IND vs WI 4th T20I - October 14, 2026

IND vs WI 5th T20I - October 17, 2026

The ODI matches are scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh. The T20Is are set to take place in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka & Zimbabwe Tours Add Variety

In December 2026, Sri Lanka will tour India for a limited-overs series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODIs will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, while T20Is will be staged in Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune.

IND vs SL 1st ODI - December 13, 2026

IND vs SL 2nd ODI - December 16, 2026

IND vs SL 3rd ODI - December 19, 2026

IND vs SL 1st T20I - December 22, 2026

IND vs SL 2nd T20I - December 24, 2026

IND vs SL 3rd T20I - December 27, 2026

The new year will then see Zimbabwe national cricket team visiting India in January 2027 for a three-match ODI series.

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI - January 3, 2027

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI - January 6, 2027

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI - January 9, 2027

These fixtures will be hosted in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Headlines The Season

The highlight of India's upcoming international home season will be the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The five-match Test series is set to begin on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur.

IND vs AUS 1st Test - January 21, 2027

IND vs AUS 2nd Test - January 29, 2027

IND vs AUS 3rd Test - February 11, 2027

IND vs AUS 4th Test - February 19, 2027

IND vs AUS 5th Test - February 27, 2027

Subsequent matches will be held in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad. This marquee contest is expected to deliver high-intensity cricket, as two of the world’s top teams battle it out in the longest format.