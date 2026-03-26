India will host Australia, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka for their 2026-27 international home season across various formats.
India Hosts Australia, Sri Lanka & More As BCCI Unveils Packed 2026-27 Home Season
BCCI has announced India’s 2026-27 home season with 22 matches across formats in 17 cities, featuring West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Australia.
India 2026-27 Home Cricket Season: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the fixtures for the Indian cricket team’s 2026-27 international home season. Fans can look forward to a thrilling calendar, with four visiting teams, Australia, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka set to tour India across formats in what promises to be an action-filled stretch of matches. Spanning multiple months, the home season will feature a total of 22 international games played across 17 venues, ensuring widespread access for fans across the country.
West Indies Tour Kicks-Off Season
The home campaign will begin with West Indies arriving in India for a white-ball series starting September 27, 2026. The tour includes three ODIs followed by five T20Is.
- IND vs WI 1st ODI - September 27, 2026
- IND vs WI 2nd ODI - September 30, 2026
- IND vs WI 3rd ODI - October 3, 2026
- IND vs WI 1st T20I - October 6, 2026
- IND vs WI 2nd T20I - October 9, 2026
- IND vs WI 3rd T20I - October 11, 2026
- IND vs WI 4th T20I - October 14, 2026
- IND vs WI 5th T20I - October 17, 2026
The ODI matches are scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh. The T20Is are set to take place in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
Sri Lanka & Zimbabwe Tours Add Variety
In December 2026, Sri Lanka will tour India for a limited-overs series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODIs will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, while T20Is will be staged in Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune.
- IND vs SL 1st ODI - December 13, 2026
- IND vs SL 2nd ODI - December 16, 2026
- IND vs SL 3rd ODI - December 19, 2026
- IND vs SL 1st T20I - December 22, 2026
- IND vs SL 2nd T20I - December 24, 2026
- IND vs SL 3rd T20I - December 27, 2026
The new year will then see Zimbabwe national cricket team visiting India in January 2027 for a three-match ODI series.
- IND vs ZIM 1st ODI - January 3, 2027
- IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI - January 6, 2027
- IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI - January 9, 2027
These fixtures will be hosted in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Headlines The Season
The highlight of India's upcoming international home season will be the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The five-match Test series is set to begin on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur.
- IND vs AUS 1st Test - January 21, 2027
- IND vs AUS 2nd Test - January 29, 2027
- IND vs AUS 3rd Test - February 11, 2027
- IND vs AUS 4th Test - February 19, 2027
- IND vs AUS 5th Test - February 27, 2027
Subsequent matches will be held in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad. This marquee contest is expected to deliver high-intensity cricket, as two of the world’s top teams battle it out in the longest format.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which teams will be touring India for the 2026-27 home cricket season?
When does the 2026-27 home cricket season begin, and who will West Indies play?
The home season kicks off on September 27, 2026, with West Indies playing a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is.
What is the main event of the 2026-27 home cricket season?
The highlight of the season is the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, starting on January 21, 2027.
How many matches and venues will feature in the 2026-27 home season?
The home season will feature a total of 22 international games played across 17 different venues throughout the country.