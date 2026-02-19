India's Highest Run-Scorers & Wicket-Takers In T20 World Cup 2026 So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Most runs and most wickets for India in T20 World Cup 2026: India enters the Super 8 stage with a perfect 4-0 record, fueled by standout individual performances. Ishan Kishan leads the batting charge, while mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has emerged as the most lethal threat with the ball.

India's Top 5 Batters (Group Stage)

Ishan Kishan has been the anchor at the top, while Shivam Dube's late-stage power-hitting has provided critical finishes.

Ishan Kishan - Runs: 176 | Innings: 4 | High Score: 77 (vs PAK)

Suryakumar Yadav - Runs: 162 | Innings: 4 | High Score: 84*

Shivam Dube - Runs: 116 | Innings: 4 | High Score: 66 (vs NED)

Tilak Varma - Runs: 106 | Innings: 4 | High Score: 31

Hardik Pandya - Runs: 87 | Innings: 3 | High Score: 52 (vs NAM)

India's Top 5 Bowlers (Group Stage)

Varun Chakaravarthy has been nearly impossible to read, maintaining an elite economy rate while striking consistently.

Varun Chakravarthy - Wickets: 9 | Best Bowling: 3/14 | Economy: 5.16

Arshdeep Singh - Wickets: 5 | Best Bowling: 3/20 | Economy: 7.50

Hardik Pandya - Wickets: 4 | Best Bowling: 2/18 | Economy: 8.20

Jasprit Bumrah - Wickets: 3 | Best Bowling: 2/22 | Economy: 6.40

Kuldeep Yadav - Wickets: 3 | Best Bowling: 3/18 | Economy: 4.66

Major Highlights

The Streak: Varun Chakaravarthy has extended his record-equaling streak to 17 consecutive T20I matches with at least one wicket.

Middle-Order Resurgence: Shivam Dube’s 66 off 31 against the Netherlands is the highest score by an Indian batting at No. 5 or lower in T20 World Cup history.

All-Round Milestone: Hardik Pandya became the first Indian to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket during the group finale.

India's journey so far in T20 World Cup 2026

Defending champions India secured a flawless passage to the Super 8s, topping Group A with a perfect 4-0 record.

Their campaign featured clinical wins over USA, Namibia, and Netherlands, alongside a dominant 61-run win against arch-rivals Pakistan. Despite top-order struggles, India’s middle-order depth and a record-breaking 12-win streak have made them formidable favorites heading into the knockouts.

Also on ABP Live | T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table: India Leads, South Africa Undefeated - Complete Standings