Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia's Highest Run-Scorers & Wicket-Takers In T20 World Cup 2026 So Far

India's Highest Run-Scorers & Wicket-Takers In T20 World Cup 2026 So Far

Ishan Kishan has led from the top of the order, with Shivam Dube providing vital finishing power down the line.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Most runs and most wickets for India in T20 World Cup 2026: India enters the Super 8 stage with a perfect 4-0 record, fueled by standout individual performances. Ishan Kishan leads the batting charge, while mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has emerged as the most lethal threat with the ball.

India's Top 5 Batters (Group Stage)

Ishan Kishan has been the anchor at the top, while Shivam Dube's late-stage power-hitting has provided critical finishes.

Ishan Kishan - Runs: 176 | Innings: 4 | High Score: 77 (vs PAK)

Suryakumar Yadav - Runs: 162 | Innings: 4 | High Score: 84*

Shivam Dube - Runs: 116 | Innings: 4 | High Score: 66 (vs NED)

Tilak Varma - Runs: 106 | Innings: 4 | High Score: 31

Hardik Pandya - Runs: 87 | Innings: 3 | High Score: 52 (vs NAM)

India's Top 5 Bowlers (Group Stage)

Varun Chakaravarthy has been nearly impossible to read, maintaining an elite economy rate while striking consistently.

Varun Chakravarthy - Wickets: 9 | Best Bowling: 3/14 | Economy: 5.16

Arshdeep Singh - Wickets: 5 | Best Bowling: 3/20 | Economy: 7.50

Hardik Pandya - Wickets: 4 | Best Bowling: 2/18 | Economy: 8.20

Jasprit Bumrah - Wickets: 3 | Best Bowling: 2/22 | Economy: 6.40

Kuldeep Yadav - Wickets: 3 | Best Bowling: 3/18 | Economy: 4.66

Major Highlights

The Streak: Varun Chakaravarthy has extended his record-equaling streak to 17 consecutive T20I matches with at least one wicket.

Middle-Order Resurgence: Shivam Dube’s 66 off 31 against the Netherlands is the highest score by an Indian batting at No. 5 or lower in T20 World Cup history.

All-Round Milestone: Hardik Pandya became the first Indian to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket during the group finale.

India's journey so far in T20 World Cup 2026

Defending champions India secured a flawless passage to the Super 8s, topping Group A with a perfect 4-0 record.

Their campaign featured clinical wins over USA, Namibia, and Netherlands, alongside a dominant 61-run win against arch-rivals Pakistan. Despite top-order struggles, India’s middle-order depth and a record-breaking 12-win streak have made them formidable favorites heading into the knockouts.

Also on ABP Live | T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table: India Leads, South Africa Undefeated - Complete Standings

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has scored the most runs for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage?

Ishan Kishan leads the batting for India with 176 runs in the group stage. His highest score was 77 against Pakistan.

Who has taken the most wickets for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage?

Varun Chakaravarthy is India's leading wicket-taker with 9 wickets. He has an excellent economy rate of 5.16.

What is Shivam Dube's highest T20 World Cup score for India?

Shivam Dube scored 66 off 31 balls against the Netherlands. This is the highest score by an Indian batting at No. 5 or lower in T20 World Cup history.

Has Hardik Pandya achieved any significant milestones?

Yes, Hardik Pandya became the first Indian to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket during the group finale.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan Varun Chakravarthy T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav T20 World Cup LIVE T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India's Highest Run-Scorers & Wicket-Takers In T20 World Cup 2026 So Far
India's Highest Run-Scorers & Wicket-Takers In T20 World Cup 2026 So Far
Cricket
Ranji Trophy Final: Teams, Date, Start Time, Venue & Live Streaming Info
Ranji Trophy Final: Teams, Date, Start Time, Venue & Live Streaming Info
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table: India Leads, South Africa Undefeated - Complete Standings
T20 World Cup 2026 Updated Points Table: India Leads, South Africa Undefeated - Complete Standings
Cricket
WI vs Italy Live: Streaming, TV Channels, And Start Time Details
WI vs Italy Live: Streaming, TV Channels, And Start Time Details
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Breaking News: Conspiracy Allegations Intensify After Death of Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash
ELECTION WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Visits Kamakhya Temple Ahead of Assam Polls
COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Batuks Thank Deputy CM for Standing in Their Favour
Political Flashpoint: Batuk Controversy Sparks Debate in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget