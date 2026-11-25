Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces New Zealand in crucial second and final Test.

India seeks first Hagley Oval Test win after past defeat.

India aims for series victory after Wellington Test draw.

India will have more than just the series on their minds when they take the field for the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27. The venue has not been a happy hunting ground for the visitors, and their previous outing there ended in a defeat. The opening Test of the series finished in a draw despite India's impressive batting display. The visitors piled up more than 700 runs before declaring, but could not force a result.

With the two-match series still up for grabs, the Christchurch encounter now becomes crucial for both sides, especially for India with their tricky WTC situation.

India's Only Hagley Oval Test Ended In Defeat

The numbers can make for uncomfortable reading for Indian fans, as their team has played just one Test at the Hagley Oval, and they came away empty-handed.

That solitary meeting took place in February 2020, when New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets.

Needless to say, they will be looking to put that disappointment behind them when they return this week.

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While one previous match is a limited sample from which to judge a team's prospects, the result gives New Zealand a positive memory to draw upon.

The hosts will also be keen to make their home conditions count as they look to take control of the series.

India Eye Series Victory After Wellington Draw

The stakes are straightforward for the visitors. A win in Christchurch would give India a 1-0 series triumph, while another drawn result would leave the two-match contest without a winner.

India will be hoping to turn their strong batting performance in Wellington into a more complete display this time around.

Their inability to convert a commanding total into victory will be something the side will want to address before the next encounter.

The Men in Blue have already enjoyed success against New Zealand in the T20I and ODI legs of the tour. They will now aim to carry that momentum into the longest format and finish the Test series on a winning note.

Additionally, a win would help them stay in the race for the WTC final, but there is still a long and tough road to go in that aspect.